iPad 2020: Apple launching two new sizes to take on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Apple launched a new iPad Pro this year to replace its 2018 model but the bog-standard, entry-level variant is long overdue a refresh, and it appears that the tech giant is well aware of that too.

According to a report from notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is set to release a 10.8-inch iPad before the end of the year, and will follow up with an 8.5-inch model in the first half of 2021.

When it comes to the larger of the two models, we don't know whether the 10.8-inch iPad is going to be a refresh of the current 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air, but either way it's getting a beefed-up display.

Considering that Samsung has confirmed it'll be launching its Galaxy Tab S7 in two sizes - 11-inch and 12.4-inch models - Apple's 10.8-inch iPad can give the Tab S7 a run for its money, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro battles the big one. Kuo says the smaller 8.5-inch iPad will replace 2019's iPad Mini.

While not covered in the report, we imagine that the two new iPads will house the most recent A-series chip - the A14 - offering an upgrade to the current models' A12. Kuo also believes that Apple will be bundling its iPads with 20W fast chargers - a contentious topic ever since reports emerged that the upcoming iPhone 12 smartphones would ship without a charger in the box at all.

A bump in size also (hopefully) means a smaller bezel - something for Apple fans to get excited about after being stuck with the over-sized bezels of previous iterations.

We don't know if the larger model will replace the iPad or the iPad Air, or if it's intended to replace both outright. So if you're in the market for a new tablet, I'd sit tight and wait until Apple unveils its 2020/ 2021 lineup before making any decisions.

