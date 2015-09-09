iOS 9 release confirmed for September 16

Apple has officially confirmed that you'll be able to get iOS 9 on your iPhone and iPad from September 16, and that's not all that long to wait. It'll also come ready and raring to go on the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

If you want iOS 9 right now you're going to be a bit disappointed – it's not coming along until next Wednesday but it'll be launching on all devices.

It's ready and waiting for you if you buy the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

It includes redesigned built-in apps as well as a few new ones. It also brings about the new "Hey Siri" feature that means it's always on so you can forever chat to Siri without even touching a button.

There's also some improvements to Apple Maps, an Apple News app and multitasking for those on iPad.