I own this cheap Timex watch – here's why you need to buy it this Prime Day

We love a good luxury watch here at T3, whether it's the Award Winning Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight 925, or the recently announced Breitling x Ironman, I even own a few luxury watches, but, since the start of the pandemic and working from home, I've found myself wearing much more affordable watches, like the Timex Expedition Scout.

Despite being such a budget piece, I rate it highly and that it is currently discounted in the best Prime Day deals bonanza, I thought I would explain why I think for most people should by an affordable watch as part of their watch collection.

The Timex Expedition Scout is a simple field watch design. It's intended to be your companion on adventures and inspire you to take the road less travelled. The watch built for the great outdoors, basically, and, as such, means it can stand a lot of abuse.

Now, you may not be climbing a mountain anytime soon, but you might be fixing a dishwasher, or digging a hole in the garden, or painting a room. You wouldn't want to wear your favourite watch during any of those tasks, but this durable and affordable watch is perfect for the job.

It's nice to wear a watch that you don't need to baby, or worry if it picks up a scratch. It's liberating, in a way.

The titanium case is water-resistant to 100 meters and the dial is protected by scratch-resistant mineral glass, so you really can throw any abuse at this watch and it'll take it.

I find the 40mm size perfect, and it's lightweight too.

One of the features I find most useful is that instead of traditional lume, the Expedition Scout uses Timex's Indiglo backlight technology, which illuminates the entire watch face when the crown is press in. That makes it incredibly easy to ready in the dark.

As one review on Amazon says, it's a real 'Ronseal watch' – it does exactly what it says on the tin, so why are you still reading this? Go buy one now!

Timex Expedition Scout | was £69.99 | now £34 at Amazon

Sometimes you just need a trusted companion who is up for anything. This well-crafted update to the high quality field watch gives you twelve or twenty-four hour time settings, date and a distinct arrow second hand. Everything you need and nothing you don't.View Deal

