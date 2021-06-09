T3 Awards 2021: all the Style award winners revealed

Welcome to our celebration of the T3 Awards 2021 winners in our Style categories, bringing you all the greatest grooming, beauty and fashion products in one place!

Whether you're looking to upgrade your wristwear with one of the latest pieces unveiled at Watches and Wonders this year, or get shining white teeth with the best electric toothbrush, this is the T3 Award category for you.

So, what products will you be getting to upgrade your outfit or grooming routine? Read on to find out this year's T3 Award winners in the Style categories.



(Image credit: Tudor)

Best Watch: Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight 925

This year's Watches and Wonders, which replaced Baselworld as the go-to place for big watch launches, treated to a huge number of desirable watches, from a new Rolex Explorer to a Hublot Big Bang made entirely from sapphire. This made picking a winner from the highly esteemed shortlist an incredibly difficult task.

Let's face it, however, there is one watch that stood out, with a bold design, impressive in-house calibre and a stunning new case material, and that's the Tudor Black Bay Fifty Eight 925.

The name of the radiant Black Bay Fifty-Eight 925 silver model is, of course, a reference to the precious metal of its case. The 39mm case has a matt satin finish and an open case back. Inside is the manufacture calibre MT5400, certified by the Swiss Official Chronometer Testing Institute (COSC) with a hairspring in silicon and a 70-hour power reserve. It's cool, it's different, and now it's a T3 Award winner.

(Image credit: Philips)

Best Electric Toothbrush: Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige

What a tight category! Well, tight between Oral-B and Philips, who together make six of the seven electric toothbrushes on this list. There can only be one winner, or, one winner and a highly recommended in this case, and this year, the T3 Award for Best Electric Toothbrush goes to the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige.

The Sonicare 9900 Prestige is Philips' most advanced electric toothbrush yet. It features the brand's SenseIQ technology for a personalised brushing experience, and, as you brush, the SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, and coverage up to 100 times per second, adapting the intensity if you push too hard, providing effortless care and better brushing over time.

The brush pairs perfectly with the Philips Sonicare app, powered by artificial intelligence for real-time guidance and recommendations. Perhaps best of all, this toothbrush is a truly premium device, with a gorgeous design and luxury leather travel case.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige also comes with a new premium all-in-one brush head. Philips claims it removes up to 20x more plaque and 100% less stains in just two days vs manual brushing, for a whiter, healthier, effortless smile.

(Image credit: Wahl)

Best Electric Shaver: Wahl AquaBlade 10-in-1

Wahl’s multi-purpose marvel is the perfect shaver for how we live now. Certainly, if you are a clean-cut type who shaves every day, you’ll prefer one of the best electric shavers from Philips or Braun. However, Wahl’s shaver is perfect for those of us who let our beards grow, then want a change of look.

Wahl makes the electric shavers and trimmers you’ll find in barber’s shops the world over, and it’s brought some of that expertise to this domestic device. The beard trimmer head, with its numerous combs of different lengths, will make short work of taming and shaping your beard, or reducing it to stubble. The foil shaver head then gives that smooth look, if you’ve got a particularly important Zoom meeting or something.

Various other heads then do everything from your balls to your nostrils to your head, although maybe not all those places in one sitting.

(Image credit: Shackleton)

Best Winter Jacket: Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka

Over the past year, we have tested a raft of winter jackets, and it was incredibly difficult choosing a shortlist for the T3 Awards 2021, let alone an overall winner. But in the end, for us, one jacket consistently stood out from the pack: the Shackleton Antarctic Protector Parka.

The luxury British clothing brand has partnered with NGO Blue Marine Foundation to support the protection of four million square kilometres of Antarctic waters. To mark the launch of the partnership, Shackleton has developed the Antarctic Protector Parka for field teams operating in the region - it's the world's first expedition-grade parka made from recycled materials.

The outer shell of the parka is made from 27 post-consumer plastic bottles and finished with a Fluorine-free water repellant. The 3-ply fabric achieves the highest waterproof rating of 20,000hh, while the 800-fill 95/5 sustainably sourced goose down provides insulation to minus 25ºC.

Recycled and sustainable fabrics can be found in every detail. The inner storm cuffs are made from Merino wool; pocket linings and chinguard are a recycled polyester/wool blend; and all of the labels, stitching and webbing are made from recycled polyester.

For each parka sold, Shackleton will donate £100 to Blue Marine Foundation.

