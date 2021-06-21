I love Philips OneBlade and its price has PLUNGED in this Amazon Prime Day deal

If ever there was a cult gadget, it's the Philips OneBlade shaver. Those not in the know look at it and think, 'What the hell is that, and how can it remove my hair?' But those who have used it sing the OneBlade's praises. Although not too loud; sometimes it's very hard to find replacement blade, and we don't want a bunch of OneBlade noobs vacuuming them all up.

Today, in some of the best Prime Day deals around, a small but perfectly formed range of Philips OneBlade products is on sale. You should buy one – but form an orderly queue behind me first, please.

Use it on your face… (Image credit: Philips)

Philips OneBlade was little short of revolutionary when it first appeared a few years back. It looks a little like a manual razor, but it is electric. The secret to its genius is that it vibrates extremely fast – 200x per second, apparently – without ever quite touching your face.

The first time I used one, I was absolutely amazed at how rapidly and aggressively it removed my 4-5 days of stubble. In fact I would really recommend using it in the shower – or keeping a vacuum cleaner to hand – because it really does send hair everywhere. It's more reminiscent of using a lawnmower than a standard razor.

What impressed me even more was that there was almost no irritation – something I'm normally very prone to, in every sense, including facial. This is because, as noted above, it doesn't quite touch your skin, thanks to a narrow plastic guard. Admittedly this means it doesn't give a perfectly smooth shave. However, an increasing number of men don't want that totally clean-cut look anymore. Also, if you do want completely smooth facial features, it's easy to finish off with a standard razor once the OneBlade has made mincemeat of your several-days' growth.

Each blade lasts 3-4 months, so Philips describes a replacement three-pack as a year's supply. Obviously, depending on how often you use your OneBlade and what your hair growth is like, you might get slightly more or less than this.

Find out more about OneBlade after you have perused these deals…

Philips OneBlade Hybrid | was £60 | Now £30 | Save £30 – half price!

With four different length combs, this is a complete beard, face and body grooming tool, yet it takes up practically no room at all. The OneBlade, erm, blades are extremely effective, while the textured handle is easy to grip. This bundle also comes with a spare blade, so you shouldn't need a replacement until 2022. Equal lowest price ever on Amazon!View Deal

Buy Philips OneBlade Pro | Was £90 | Now £55 | Save £35

Rather than having four interchangeable combs, the Pro OneBlade has one comb – or is it OneComb? – that can be flicked between 14 different length settings. This is a good upgrade, as is the slightly nicer metallic body. The end results are the same as the Hybrid model, and you don't get a spare blade, however.View Deal

Philips OneBlade Replacement Blade - Pack of 3 | Was £30.50 | Now £23 | Save £7.50

There you go, a whole year's supply of replacement blades. This price is the cheapest they've been this year. It's possible that around Black Friday they may be even cheaper. Given the rate of inflation, however, probably not. Fill your boots! View Deal

…Use it everywhere! (Image credit: Philips)

Battery life is really impressive on the OneBlade as well – you get a solid 60 minutes from a four-hour charge. As you can tell from the various combs that you get with the Hybrid model, above, it's also not limited to doing only your face. It's excellent for body grooming, manscaping and lady gardening because, again, irritation and the amount of time required are really minimised.

OneBlade can seem a little overpriced if you're not already a convert, but with these Amazon Prime Day deals, now is a great time to try one out. In the war against unwanted hair, the OneBlade is a Stealth Bomber and AK-47 rolled into one.

