Huawei Mate 30 Spartan kicks Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with date and CPU reveal

Well, that didn't take long. Mere days after the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ were unveiled on-stage, President of Huawei Consumer Business Software Dr. Wang Chenglu has revealed both the Huawei Mate 30's release date and what processor it will be using.

As reported by Russian tech news site @hi-tech, Chenglu revealed that not only will the Huawei Mate 30 series be revealed on September 19, 2019 in Europe, which is where the devices will debut worldwide, but also that they're also going to use the Chinese maker's brand new, cutting-edge Kirin 990 CPU.

According to the report, the as-yet unannounced Kirin 990 has been designed with increased energy efficiency in mind – suggesting the next-generation Huawei Mate could be in store for a serious battery life boost. The Mate 30's display is also purportedly capable of an Always On mode.

Previous reports on the Kirin 990 indicate the system-on-a-chip is manufactured on the EUV 7nm process by TSMC, and will work in partnership with an incorporated HiSilicon Balong 5000 5G modem.

In terms of the unveiling date, September 19 feels accurate considering that the Mate series historically goes on sale in October, such as the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for example, and if anything could lead to the much-anticipated new device actually hitting store shelves fractionally earlier this year.

There seems to be a lot of people who don't know how big the gap is. I'll draw a picture to tell you that, in fact, Note10 has no chance of beating Mate30 Pro in terms of camera hardware. pic.twitter.com/f8W2kSTLqkAugust 4, 2019

Elsewhere, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is widely tipped to come loaded with a brace of huge 40MP camera sensors on the rear, which as noted by Samsung leakster-in-chief Ice universe, means it will be able to easily beat the camera performance of the Note 10 range of phones.

All of this is likely to concern Samsung, who in the wake of the Trumpian blacklisting of Huawei earlier this year, gave the South Korean maker a free pass to dominate 2019, which it proceeded to do by turning out the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, the phone that won the Best Phone Award at the T3 Awards this year and currently sits top of our hyper prestigious best phones guide.

Now, though, with the ban apparently lifted, Huawei seems to be lining up one hell of a comeback phone range, with the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in particular looking like a device designed to cut down Note 10 sales, while also fend off new challenges from the new iPhone and Google Pixel 4, too.

And with a Huawei president himself delivering this news, it will surely be music to Mate fans' ears to know that they now have mere weeks to wait until they will get to see the new range officially unveiled with their own eyes, and that when it arrives it will come packing an incredibly advanced new processor and camera system, too.

