Missed the Huawei Mate 30 event? Here's everything that was announced

The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro are now official. But that's not all the troubled Chinese manufacturer showcased at its 'Rethink Possibilites' event in Munich, Germany on September 19 — it also unveiled the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch, its first Huawei Vision 4K TV, and announced the worldwide release of its true wireless Huawei FreeBuds 3, which will be available from November 2019.

Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Let's start with the stars of the show, the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. We heard a lot about these handsets before they launched, but the one thing we were itching to find out was whether they'd ship running Android. And now we have the answer: The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro will both ship running EMUI 10, based on Android 10. However, it doesn't offer Google Services — and that's bad.

You see, while the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro run Android, it's not the version you and I are used to. Sure, it will look and feel much the same, but the core applications we all know and love are missing. There's no Google Chrome, no Google Maps and most certainly no Google Play Store. Instead, applications will need to be downloaded through the Huawei App Gallery, which is home to around 45,000.

For comparison, the Google Play Store has an estimated 2.7 million.

Software aside, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro ships with a brand new 6.5-inch Horizon OLED Display, which the firm claims is the closest a screen has ever come to being edge-to-edge, wrapping around either side to meet the frame in the centre. In order to achieve that level or curvature, Huawei had to do away with the volume rocker, replacing it with a futuristic touch-sensitive zone on the left-hand side of the display.

On the other hand, the standard Huawei Mate 30 has what Huawei's calling a Rigid OLED screen. It measures in at 6.62-inches with a border of 2.8mm, so it isn't quite the nimble all-screen monster the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is. Although it's not far off. It also has a smaller 4200mAh battery, versus the 4500mAh cell on the Mate 30 Pro; and it's certified IP53 for water- and dust-resistance, whereas the Pro is rated IP68.

The Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro have a so-called Halo Ring (marketing speak for circular) camera configuration on the rear, which Huawei says is more representative of a traditional handheld camera, and a Kirin 990 CPU under the hood. They both support SuperCharge (40W) and Reverse Wireless Charging, the latter of which is now a whopping three-times faster than that of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Finally, we're looking at a quad-sensor setup on the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. They differ slightly though, with the latter leading the pack with its SuperSensing Cine Camera System. Comprising of a 40MP Cine, 40MP SuperSensing, 8MP Telephoto and a 3D Depth sensor, the shooter is capable of recording video in 4K Ultra HD at 60fps. It can also record ultra slow-mo footage at a time-freezing 7680fps.

On the Huawei Mate 30, the 40MP Cine sensor has been replaced with a 16MP Ultra-Wide sensor and the 3D Depth sensor has been substituted for a more basic Laser Focus sensor. The rest is much the same. But the omission of those two components means the base model can't record video in 4K Ultra HD at 60fps like the flagship, nor is quite as strong when shooting material (either photo or video) in low-light.

Huawei Mate 30 Huawei Mate 30 Pro Battery: 4200mAh with SuperCharge 40W 4500mAh with SuperCharge 40W Display: 6.62-inch OLED (1080 x 2340) 6.53-inch OLED (1176 x 2400) Front Camera: 24MP 32MP + 3D ToF Processor: Kirin 990 Kirin 990 RAM: 6/8GB 8GB Rear Camera: 40MP + 16MP + 8MP + Laser Focus 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D ToF Storage: 128GB 128/256GB

Pricing will be set at €799 for the base 8GB/128GB variant of the Huawei Mate 30, while the base 8GB / 256GB model of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro will come in at €1099. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, which too has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage will retail for €1199. Unfortunately, there's no word on when or where the handsets will hit the shelves, but we'll update this article as soon as we know more.

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS is much the same as the Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the sense that it features an identical SuperSensing camera setup (though it's not circular), a Kirin 990 CPU and a 4500mAh battery. However, there are a couple of differences — with the main being that the components are bundled in a more luxurious shell that's covered in fine leather with a fancy glass insert in the middle.

Here's how the two devices compare on paper:

Huawei Mate 30 Pro Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS Battery: 4500mAh with SuperCharge 40W 4500mAh with SuperCharge 40W Display: 6.53-inch OLED (1176 x 2400) 6.53-inch OLED (1176 x 2400) Front Camera: 32MP + 3D ToF 32MP + 3D ToF Processor: Kirin 990 Kirin 990 RAM: 8GB 12GB Rear Camera: 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D ToF 40MP + 40MP + 8MP + 3D ToF Storage: 256GB 512GB

The Porsche Design Huawei Mate 30 RS will cost €2095.

Huawei Watch GT 2

(Image credit: Huawei)

Huawei also launched the Huawei Watch GT 2 — the successor to its oft-raved-about Huawei Watch GT smartwatch — with the highlights being an astonishing two-week battery life; enough storage space for around 500 songs, which can be listened to through a standard set of Bluetooth headphones (like the shiny new true wireless Huawei FreeBuds 3), oodles of fitness-tracking modes and 50m water-resistance.

Pricing will start at €229 for the 42mm model and top out at €249 for the 46mm.

Huawei Vision

(Image credit: LOG)

Lastly, Huawei announced Huawei Vision — its first 4K TV. With Quantum Dot colour, a pop-up camera for video conferencing that retracts when it's not in use and the firm's own Harmony OS smart software on board, the television can hook up to hundreds of smart-connected applications (ranging from Nest Learning Thermostats to Roomba Robot Vacuums) to act as the central hub for your smart home setup.

Huawei didn't reveal when the Huawei Vision will launch or how much it will cost.