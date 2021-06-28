How to watch Love Island 2021 FREE: stream season 7 from anywhere

The football is on, the sun is out and now, Love Island is making a triumphant return - are we back in the golden times of 2018? No, it's still 2021 and everyone's favorite summer reality dating show is back. Read on to see how to watch Love Island for free.

With faint echoes of "I've got a text" ringing in the distance and a host of new, tanned-up singles entering a villa somewhere off in a distant hot country, Love Island's 7th season is now here.

While this past year has been...turbulent to say the least, the show looks like it is coming back in its same format and style as previous years. The only difference we're expecting to see is some pretty stilted small talk around what everyone has been up to for the past year.

The singles have now been revealed with the line-up including a teacher, a civil servant, a PE teacher and a model. All after their own diverse type - tall dark and handsome or blonde and blue eyes - these singles are looking for love...and £50,000.

The show has also taken steps this year to be more inclusive, introducing it's first ever disabled cast member and for the first time, comprehensive psychological support for all of the cast members, preparing them for post-show life.

Read on to see how to watch Love Island online, when it will be airing and what to do if you're away from home when the new season goes live.

How to watch Love Island from anywhere else in the world

If you're away when this new season of Love Island kicks off and try and tune in to ITV, you will likely find that the content is geo-blocked for you and unavailable outside of the country. In this case, there is an easy way around this - using the best VPN to get past those restrictions.

By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.

How to watch Love Island for FREE in the UK

Love Island will be returning to the TV screens on Monday, June 28. Coverage will start at 9pm BST. If it follows anything like the format of previous seasons, we can expect every weeknight, as well as Sunday night to be filled with Love Island drama, with a special highlights reel on Saturday evenings. It will be airing on ITV2 but if you don't want to watch it live on your TV, you can catch up afterwards via the ITV Hub. This is available via your phone, tablet, computer, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Google Chromecast, Fire Stick and other devices. If you're looking to watch the show but you're out of the country when it airs, use a VPN to watch like you're back home.



(Image credit: ITV)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Love Island as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.