How to live stream Ireland vs Italy Six Nations 2022 online rugby free and from anywhere

Having lost their key clash with tournament favorites France last time out, Ireland will look to put that disappointment behind them with what should be a home procession this afternoon at the Aviva. Read on for your full guide to getting an online Ireland vs Italy live stream and watch Six Nations from anywhere.

Amid criticism for a lack of discipline following their defeat to the French, Andy Farrell will be overjoyed to have the steadying presence of skipper and talisman Johnny Sexton back among the starting line-up for this clash, with Michael Lowry set for a debut cap and hooker Dan Sheehan in line for a first start.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Ireland vs Italy no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions.

When can I live stream Ireland vs Italy in the UK?

Catch the opening match of the of the 2022 Six Nation fixtures on Sunday, February 27 and watch all the action from the Aviva Stadium in Dublin with kick-off at 3pm GMT. Around the globe, that's 10am ET / 7am PT / 2am AEDT.

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy online in the UK for FREE

In the UK, Six Nations 2022 fixtures have been split between the BBC and ITV, with Welsh-language station S4C offering coverage of every Wales match. You can live stream Ireland vs Italy on ITV 1, with rugby fans able to catch all the game coverage starting from 2.15pm GMT and kick-off at 3pm. ITV is free-to-air and you can watch online with its on-demand platform, ITVHub. This means you can live stream England vs Italy on a number of devices including:

Desktop: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mobiles: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Streaming devices: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Now TV Consoles: Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield

Xbox One, Xbox One S, Nvidia Shield Smart TVs: Samsung TV (2012 and later), FreeSat, YouView (BT, Talk Talk, Sony), Freeview Play, Virgin V6 Box

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's Six Nations action, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of ITV, NBC and DAZN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is our pick of VPN providers - With its consistent high speeds, and wealth of security features, alongside its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, you can live stream this weekend's rugby with ExpressVPN. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a go and find out if it's actually the service for you before you well and truly part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to live stream Six Nations rugby.

(Image credit: Visionhaus)

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy Six Nations in the US

Streaming service Peacock TV has exclusive rights to show every 2022 Six Nations rugby match live in the the US, with kick-off Stateside for this game at 10am ET / 7am PT.

Peacock will set you back just $4.99 a month for its ad-supported service.

As well as giving you access to live Six Nations coverage, it also offers Premiership Rugby and Heineken Champions Cup action, as well as a ton of premium sports coverage, TV shows, and movies. Alternatively, you can pay a $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

If you're already a Peacock subscriber, but are abroad during the 2022 Six Nations, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy Six Nations anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is an Ireland vs Italy Six Nations live stream for you.

It's good news for those looking to cheer on the Boys In Green at home from Ireland, as terrestrial channel Virgin Media One will be showing this Six Nations clash live and for free. Virgin's coverage starts at 2pm IST ahead of the 3pm IST kick-off with the match available to watch online via Virgin Media Player - or via its TV Anywhere app

French fans looking to watch this big game can tune into free-to-air channel FR2. The game starts at 4pm CET.

In Italy DMAX are the Italian Six Nations broadcasters. Also free-to-air you can also live stream matches via its Dplay online portal. Kick-off is at 4pm CET.

For egg chasing fans in Canada, sports streaming service DAZN has you covered. Pay $20 per month or an annual subscription of $150, which gets you loads more sporting action, including every NFL game, Premier League and Champions League soccer, and much more.

For those willing to wake up at an unsociable hour Down Under, subscription service Stan Sport will be showing all Six Nations matches live in Australia, including Ireland vs Italy. A subscription currently costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Kick-off is at 2am AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's Six Nation matches , including this match with the help of pay TV platform Sky Sport. If you're a subscriber you can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kick-off for Kiwis for this match is at 4am NZST.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and live stream Ireland vs Italy at the Six Nations as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.

VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.

- offers security and anomality as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders. As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address , which identifies your location.

, which identifies your location. Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country .

to join. to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then . When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device , with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.

, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs. Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it .

. To live stream Ireland vs Italy, all you need to do is select a UK server from its list of available servers and connect . You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you.

. You'll then be able to hop over those geo-restrictions with the likes of BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub opening its online gates to you. We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.

Read more: