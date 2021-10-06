Home gym equipment goes chic and boujee as Dior teams up with Technogym

Combining the best of French couture and Italian, erm, home gym equipment, Technogym for Dior is a unique collab that raises the bar for adding style to workouts. A limited edition collection – of course – Technogym for Dior comprises a treadmill, balance ball and a 'bench' that holds a range of workout aids. And trés chic workout aids, at that.

Technogym has long made very premium and – by the standards of gym equipment – stylish workout tools. It has a boutique in Harrods, and supplied the athletes of Tokyo 2020 with Technogym equipment. This, however, is a step up in stush and perhaps the ultimate home gym for dedicated followers of fashion.

As the press release puts it, 'With the shared objective of inspiring a lifestyle guided by the values of health and excellence Technogym innovation meets Dior elegance for an exciting design series of limited-edition home fitness products.'

As you'd imagine, Technogym supplied the engineering expertise on this project, while Dior supplied the design je ne sais quoi, and their logo. The result is a striking and minimalist, largely black and white paint-job. Technogym's angular yellow logo looks almost punky and graffiti-like in this context

Keeping it simple, the Dior x Technogym collection is essentials only. There's a treadmill for cardio, a wellness ball for core exercises and that multifunction bench for resistance training.

TECHNOGYM MY RUN FOR DIOR

This stylish, compact and quiet treadmill connects to your tablet and offers a wide range of on-demand running and walking workouts. By simply placing a tablet on the MYRUN console users can choose the on-demand workout by their favorite trainer.

TECHNOGYM BENCH FOR DIOR

This innovative bench offers a maximum variety of exercises options in a small space. Its houses a series of dumbbells, elastics and knuckles that let you perform 'over 200 exercises'. An extensive library of on-demand workouts is available on the Technogym App, natch.

TECHNOGYM BALL FOR DIOR

Designed to keep you on the move even while sitting, Technogym Ball is both a seat and a wellness tool, with a complete exercise program for flexibility, toning and balance.

Technogym founder Nerio Alessandri says, "This shared goal of excellence gives life to a limited series of innovative Technogym products interpreted with the Maison Dior’s unique allure. Created to inspire the concept of wellness with new generations, it also offers people the opportunity to live a unique and irresistible experience”

That's all the info we have on this collection for now, and there's only the one pick, but Technogym for Dior will be available just in time to get you fit for 2022 and to reinvent your home workout space…

• The Technogym for Dior range will be available exclusively in Dior boutiques worldwide from January 2022. If you need to know the price, you probably can't afford it but for guidance, the non-Dior versions of Technogym Myrun, Bench and Ball are £3,250, £1,250 and £89 respectively.

