The Hive View Outdoor security camera packs its features into a delicious design

There are no shortage of options when it comes to shopping for a connected camera, with each offering a similar set of features, but the industrial design of the Hive View Outdoor security camera helps it to stand out from the crowd.

For the sleek good looks of its new camera, Hive turned to renown designer Yves Béhar, who has worked on a number of other gadgets, including Jawbone’s wearable fitness tracker, and the August Smart Lock.

The View Outdoor camera features a similar cuboid design to its indoor counterpart, also designed by Béhar, which was first unveiled at CES in January 2018.

The View Outdoor has a 130° wide angle lens with up to 8x digital zoom that supports 1080p HD video, which can be streamed live inside the Hive mobile app. Paying subscribers can store footage for 30 days, while those who don't pay for a subscription get 24 hours of free storage.

Hive View Outdoor (left) and Hive View (right) are both designed by Yves Béhar

The camera automatically kickstarts a recording when its detection feature spots a human, motion, or sound. When this happens, a small thumbnail preview of the clip will ping your smartphone to let you quickly check whether a guest – or unwanted visitor – has arrived at your home.

When the camera does detect something of note, View Outdoor lets you talk to a visitor via the microphone and speaker system built into the security camera.

Hive's outdoor camera is also IP66 waterproof, which means it is able to survive heavy rainfall – but will likely meet its maker if it's completely submersed in water.

If you already own Hive-branded smart lightbulbs, it's possible to link the two products together to create a random light show that makes it appear as if someone is home when you're out of the house.

