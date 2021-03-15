Hard-to-find Air Jordan 1s and more Aussie sneaker deals up for grabs for eBay Tuesday

As sneaker fans well know, the Nike Air Jordan 1s are considered to be the perfect shoe among collectors, and a rare discount is soon landing on these sought-after sneakers as part of eBay Tuesdays.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 16), two different colourways will receive a big price drop on eBay – you can snap up the Air Jordan 1’s in either Royal Toe or Volt Gold for AU$230 a pop.

That discount is exclusive to eBay Plus members, so if you want to see these sneakers on your feet, you can sign up now for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this deal.

You’ll need to be super-quick to snag these sneakers though, as there are only 120 pairs of the AJ1s in Volt Gold releasing at 12pm AEDT on March 16, and 100 pairs in Royal Toe dropping at 2pm AEDT.

From other sellers, you can currently buy the sneakers in Volt Gold for around AU$425, while the Royal Toe edition retails for around AU$550. With both pairs down to AU$230, you could save up to AU$320 on these coveted kicks.

The Volt Golds released in January this year, and it’s clear these bold sneakers have jumped away from the time-honoured colour combinations of Jordans past. If you prefer a more retro-style Jordan, then the Royal Toe is a classic colour-blocking of black, white and blue.

The AJ1s won’t be the only sneakers with a huge discount though – the incredibly popular Nike Dunk Lows will also be going on sale for AU$150 a piece, with just 200 pairs of the shoes available in Cobalt Blue dropping at 10am and 4pm AEDT. These shoes can currently be bought for around AU$275, so you’ll save a very decent AU$125.

If loud footwear isn’t your thing, you’ll be pleased to hear that eBay is also dropping the price on a classic pair of Converses. Low top Chucks in white will be down to AU$49 tomorrow, with 500 pairs dropping at 10am AEDT. These sneakers usually retail for AU$120, so you’ll be saving yourself AU$71.

There’s a high chance these shoes will sell out fast, so for your best shot at landing a pair, we’d recommend signing up for eBay Plus. As mentioned, a 30-day free trial is available for new subscribers, and if you want to stick around after that, a yearly sub costs AU$49.

Recap: what’s available?

To recap, here are the sneakers that will be available tomorrow, March 16, as part of the eBay Tuesdays weekly deals: