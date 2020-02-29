Grab a cheap Nintendo Switch just in time for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is launching next month, on March 20, for the Nintendo Switch and the long-awaited title is set to be a smash. the game is obviously going to be available on the Switch Lite as well which is great news as the handheld has seen some fantastic discounts over the past few weeks.

To that end, we're rounded up the best deals on both the hybrid and handheld consoles, as well as the best pre-order prices for the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition so that you can dive straight into your new life on a deserted island. The special edition has a price tag of $299.99 in the US, and £319.99 in the UK, whereas the standard grey, or neon blue/red model is somewhat cheaper at in the UK at £279.99, but holds its price of $299.99 in the US.

US Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Now: $199 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch Lite is available in turquoise, yellow, and grey, with the new coral colourway launching on April 3 in North America. You can pre-order the pink console or buy one of the existing colours for the same price of $199 over on Amazon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition | Pre-order at Best Buy for $299.99

This special edition console comes with blue and green Joy-Cons, while the white dock features the Nook family on the game's deserted island. The console itself, while black, has a smattering of Animal Crossing-themed icons on the back making it a must-buy for fans of the franchise who are new to the Switch, or want to trade in their old one for a more snazzy version. Best Buy also offers the OG Switch for the same price which is available immediately, if you don't want to wait. View Deal

UK Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Was: £199 | Now: £169 on eBay

The Nintendo Switch Lite is usually priced at £199 here in the UK, but it's currently on offer for just £169 from Currys PC World's eBay store. It's available to buy in the three existing colourways; turquoise, yellow, and grey.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition | Pre-order at Smyth's Toys for £329.99

The special edition consoles are hard to find in stock on the shores of our own little island, but Smyth's has come through with plenty of stock (we hope) so you can head over there to pre-order one for yourself.View Deal

Nintendo Switch | Was: £299 | Now: £279.99 at Argos

The console has held its price of £299 since launch, but a few retailers have bumped down the price to £279.99 - and Nintendo has dropped the price on its own website. If you want the option of playing on the big screen of your TV, or aren't enamoured with the special edition, than the neon/ blue, or grey models are for you. View Deal

The most important thing to note about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that only one island can exist per console, so be sure to pick out your favourite before the game launches on March 20, because there's no turning back once you boot up the game proper.