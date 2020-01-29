Nintendo gears up for its next big Switch releases with BRAND NEW controllers

The Nintendo Switch is getting a couple of big games coming its way this year, with the upcoming release of DOOM Eternal and the next instalment in the highly-anticipated and much-loved Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans are already excited to have new titles from two classic franchises hit the console, and the reveal of these three new officially licensed controllers is just the icing on the cake.

The company making the peripherals is PowerA, who produce a range of other officially licenses accessories based on Nintendo IPs, like Pokemon and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. These new additions are wireless, battery-powered, Bluetooth 5.0 controllers that offer button mapping and up to 30 hours of gameplay. They also feature LED lights to denote player number, and will warn you when the battery is running out of juice.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There are two Animal Crossing themed controllers - one depicting Tom Nook, the raccoon we all love to hate, set against a green backdrop covered in the iconic leaf shape we've come to associate with the series. The other features K.K. Slider against a blue backdrop littered with symbols for in-game items, like bugs, fish, clothes, and furniture. Both variants are available to pre-order on Amazon's US site for $49.99 for release on March 10. Here in the UK, it looks like it's just the K.K. Slider version that's up for pre-order at the moment, and you can find it at GAME for £39.99 with a release date March 20.

The DOOM Eternal controller is emblazoned with the game's logo and an appropriately moody graphic, in a red and black colourway. Being a first-person shooter, the pro controller design is a bit more suited to Bethesda's demonic hellscape. The controller is also listed on Amazon US for $49.99 with a March 10 release date, but doesn't seem to have found a home on a UK site just yet.

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite on March 20, DOOM Eternal's release date is still up in the air as the game was delayed for all platforms, with the developer subsequently following up with the news that the Switch version was to be delayed for even longer than its PC and console counterparts. While they explained that the extra time is needed to refine the game, they stressed that it wouldn't be a "huge delay".

In the meantime, we're hoping that we'll see all three snazzy new controllers pop up on Amazon as we get closer to March, as PowerA already has a huge selection of its accessories on the site already priced at £40 each.

You don't have to wait until March for something to play on your Nintendo console though. Keep yourself busy during the wait for the new Animal Crossing with our pick of the best games that the Switch has to offer.

Source: Comicbook.com