GORE x Romance announces LIMITED EDITION Shakedry weatherproof cycling jacket

Even if you aren't attending the Rouleur Classic cycling expo in person this weekend (starting today, actually), don't worry because we've got your back, delivering all the news we can about the latest and greatest cycling apparel and gear.

For example, this GORE Wear x Romance collaboration, the Gore-Tex Shakedry cycling jacket which combines GORE-TEX membrane with new printing technologies to produce the limited edition GORE x RMNC GTX SD Jacket. Only 200 of the unique print jackets will be produced, each subtly different, each individually numbered.

• Buy the Gore x Romance Shakedry Jacket on gorewear.com

Ride into the sunset in your new limited edition full colour Gore x Romance Shakedry cycling jacket (Image credit: GORE Wear)

In case you didn't know, Romance is an independent cycling apparel brand based in London and they are renowned for their creative collaboration projects. Romance has been involved with some of the world’s most prominent brands, artist and designers on projects from cycling jerseys and bike frames to casual wear.

You might ask, what's the big deal about the jacket? Apart from the slightly different and therefore unique pattern on each jacket, printing on GORE-TEX’s Shakedry material has previously been constricted to a handful of dark colours. We all love a black cycling jacket because it goes well with a lot any other colour and appreciate the weatherproofing qualities of Gore-Tex, too, but having a splash of colour on the jersey can enhance the looks a cycling jacket, admittedly.

Gore engineers in the "technical oriented fabrics" division in Putzbrunn near Munich were challenged to create an even more advanced material, so they developed a special “metallised” GORE-TEX membrane and used newly developed ink and a modified digital printer to open up an unprecedented range of colour. Although the Gore engineers’ original development never made it to the market, the digital printing of the GORE-TEX Shakedry with its GORE-TEX membrane as outer shell is now alive with this exclusive cycling jacket.

Be vibrant and stand out from the crowd with the Gore x Romance Shakedry jacket (Image credit: GORE Wear)

Apart from looking good, the new GORE x RMNC GTX SD jacket will also be breathable and have a durable beading surface so you can keep pushing your limits on the saddle, regardless of the weather conditions.

The jacket also features an ergonomically shaped collar, elastic hem, reflective detailing and a front zip pocket that doubles as a stow-away pocket for riders. Customers who purchase a limited edition GORE x RMNC GTX SD Jacket will also receive a GORE-TEX musette, produced with leftover GORE-TEX laminate.

Commenting on the new jacket, Ben Washington, Sales and Marketing Associate at GORE® Wear said: “We are really stoked to collaborate with the team at ROMANCE to develop the stunning GORE x RMNC GTX SD Jacket. Merging their creative genius with GORE®'s technical innovation, we have really pushed the boundaries of modern design to offer riders an unprecedented level of function and form. Using a modified membrane and new printing technologies we have unlocked a new palette of colours for SHAKEDRY™ products and look forward to the possibilities this opens up for the future”

Nathan Dytor at ROMANCE added, “The design inspiration was born from nature: The forever developing patterns, shadows, light and atmosphere we all encounter on every ride, every time. Our design is an ode to the sky and its clouds, the ocean and its shadows, the tarmac and its scars, the fields and their contours – ever-changing, never the same. We wanted our jacket to speak of individuality and the truth that nothing ever stays the same. That’s why each jacket is completely unique, each one different to the next, each one individually numbered. The GORE x Romance jacket is delivering you a product as individual as every ride you have ever been on.”

The new GORE x Romance GORE-TEX Shakedry jacket is a limited edition with only 200 jackets available to buy. The jacket will retail at £270 / €300, and is available to buy directly on the GORE Wear: https://www.gorewear.com