Google Pixel 5 Pro breaks cover and the Samsung Galaxy S21 should be worried

Just as the competition already had started to look dauntingly strong for the Samsung Galaxy S21 next year, with the OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi Mii 11 Pro already looking like lethal opponents, comes word of a Google Pixel 5 Pro.

And, what's even worse for the Galaxy S21 is that if this Pixel 5 Pro leak proves accurate then the Samsung device is going to have to fend off a handset with a state-of-the-art under display camera system installed. Sheesh!

The juice comes from the below images, which hit the web yesterday, and show a device that looks like the Google Pixel 5 without a selfie camera and sensor array installation at the top of the screen. One picture shows the device with the 'About phone' menu open and under device name it reads 'Pixel 5 Pro'.

There is no visible camera or sensor installation on the leaked Google Pixel 5 Pro images. (Image credit: Slashleaks)

The device's name is listed as 'Pixel 5 Pro' and these are its leaked specs. (Image credit: Slashleaks)

In addition to the name and, what looks like, under display camera, the leaked images also reveal much about the phone's internal hardware spec, which includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. This is an improvement in both storage and processor over the Pixel 5, which came with only a mid-tier Snapdragon 765G and 128GB of space.

Naturally, though, the most exciting aspect of the leak is the phone's under display camera installation, which will be a game-changer if accurate. Phone's have been chasing the under display front-facing camera dream now for a couple of years, but to date nothing of note has hit the mainstream market.

Chinese smartphone company Oppo has made the most noise about under display camera tech over the past few years, and its prototype device leaked again a week ago, while ZTE Axon 20 5G (which advertises itself as the world's first under display camera smartphone) has still to hit the market anywhere other than China.

As such, if Google does release a Pixel 5 Pro device in 2021 (and specifically early next year) then we could be looking at one of the first mass-produced mainstream devices to hit the market in the USA and Europe with an actual working under display camera.

Of course, the images shown here are 100 per cent unofficial and, right now, their validity has not been proved. As such and as ever, we advise people to take this Pixel 5 Pro leak with a healthy pinch of salt.

Via: wccftech