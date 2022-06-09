God of War Ragnarok release date pushed back to 2023, says report

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

God of War Ragnarok is now looking increasingly unlikely to make its 2022 release date with a new report claiming the PlayStation game has been pushed back to 2023.

As reported by Gamereactor (opens in new tab), God of War Ragnarok has now internally been delayed to 2023, according to "several European sources" who spoke with the outlet. This delay has not been made public yet but is expected to be in the near future.

If true, this would be the second major delay for the Sony Santa Monica developed title with the game originally aiming for a 2021 release date. It was subsequently delayed to a release window of 2022 in June last year. PlayStation has also shown no further gameplay since God of War Ragnarok's reveal trailer in September 2021.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

Interestingly, Sony insider and Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier has refuted the claims (via ResetEra (opens in new tab)) saying: "It's hard to definitely prove a negative but Someone Who Would Know Firsthand just told me they haven't heard anything about a slip to 2023, as did Someone Else Who Might Know Secondhand."

All of this follows a PlayStation Store listing leak that suggested God of War Ragnarok would release between September 27th and October 11th, 2022. So clearly there are a lot of rumours and reports going around at the minute. The most recent update from PlayStation itself was in April as part of the four-year anniversary of God of War (2018) where creative director Cory Barlog told fans that "something cool is coming" but the game is not "ready to be shown" just yet.

Hopefully, Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will reveal some details later today. The broadcast begins at 2PM ET / 7PM BST / 11AM PT and will be available to watch across YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab).