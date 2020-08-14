Go back to school in style with The North Face

It may only be mid-August, but before you know it’ll be time to head back to school, college or university – and you’re going to want a new bag.

Outdoor specialists The North Face have a couple of adaptable and hard-wearing bags that could be perfect for heading back to school, but also for camping weekends away and trips back home.

The first bag highlighted here is the Base Camp Duffel, which can be worn as a backpack, over one shoulder, or carried by hand. It is cabin baggage-friendly with most airlines and features internal mesh pockets for dirty clothes.

(Image credit: The North Face)

There’s also a water-resistant ID pocket on the top, and a side zip pocket for securely storing the essentials like your phone, keys and wallet (plus mask and hand sanitiser, this being 2020). The Base Camp Duffel, shown here in its smallest size, is ideal for weekend adventures, and can also double as a gear bag for wherever your sports and hobbies take you.

The bag is available in no fewer than 15 different colours, has a 50-litre storage capacity, and is water resistant to keep your possessions safe and dry. Four compressions straps help to free up extra space, or shrink the bag when you’re carrying less. The Base Camp Duffel is priced at £100.

(Image credit: The North Face)

Next up from The North Face is the Borealis Classic Backpack. Designed to carry a 13-inch laptop or tablet in a dedicated sleeve, the bag has a 29-litre capacity making it perfect for use as a day bag with space for a laptop, books and packed lunch, or a gym bag.

The Borealis is available in seven different colours, weighs just over 1.1kg when empty, and features a wide range of packets inside for your phonem ID card, wallet, pens, and laptop or tablet. There’s also a front stash pocket and two water bottle pockets on the sides.

An integrated reflective light loop helps with visibility when walking or cycling at night, and there is a winged, stowable hip belt, plus removable sternum strap for when you’re carrying heavier loads. The Borealis Classic Backpack is priced at £90.

