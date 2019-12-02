Get $70 off a Nest smart thermostat at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Black Friday is a thing of the past, Cyber Monday 2019 is the thing of the future, bringing you more amazing deals on consumer electronics than you'll know what to do with. Just like Black Friday, the deals have already started coming in at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and other major retailers.

T3 has spent the weekend scouring the web for the very best deals around across a huge range of different categories and items, from smartphones to fitness to audio to sex toys. If it's a good deal, we'll have a post on it. Make sure to keep refreshing T3 to find the latest deals.

One such deal is at Best Buy, where the Nest Learning Thermostat is available for $179.99, a saving of $70, for Cyber Monday.

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation, Stainless Steel) | Was $249.99 | Sale price $179.99 | Available now at Best Buy

Being able to monitor and control the temperature of your house is one of the most important tasks for a home owner and Nest makes it much easier to do so from a distance. View Deal

Nest has built a very respectable name for itself within the smart home world – so good in fact that Google acquired the company for $3.2 billion a few years ago – and there's a reason for that. The devices are good looking, work well with a variety of house types, and help users save time and money.

The third-generation Learning Thermostat is the smartest yet, too, with the ability to work with a bunch of specific heating systems. The apps let users keep an eye on what's going on and set temperature limits for different areas. The unit itself easily fastens to your wall.

For just $180, getting a Nest thermostat has never looked like such a smart idea.