Nintendo Switch Fortnite console bundle deals are Black Friday bargains

It's the week of Black Friday and T3 is tracking the very best Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch consoles and games. And, among the finest offers we've seen so far are a suite of Nintendo Switch Fortnite bundles over at the official Nintendo Store.

For any gamer, but especially Fortnite fans, these Switch + games + accessory packages are the perfect Christmas gift, as they combine special edition hardware and excellent games at very affordable price points.

We're talking massive mega hits like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Hyrule Warriors, and Minecraft, served alongside one of the newest and most sought-after special edition Nintendo Switch consoles.

The fact that many of these bundles also throw in a deluxe carry case, too, is just the cherry on top of the sweet bundle deal cake.

Nintendo Store also offers FREE delivery on each one, too, meaning that the bundles arrive at your door fast and without a penny spent.

You can browse all the Nintendo Switch bundle deals by following the link above, or can continue reading to see some of T3's curated top picks.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition | £279 at Nintendo Store

Nintendo Store has the Fortnite Nintendo Switch special edition console available on its own for just £279. That's the price we've been seeing for the standard console in its grey or neon colourways, so this is a great deal in our eyes. Fortnite the game comes pre-installed on the system, too, and a FREE Wildcat Bundle download code, and FREE 2,000 V-Bucks (in-game currency) are included as well.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack | £329 at Nintendo Store

The game that saved 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here partnered with the special edition Fortnite console and Fortnite the game. You also get a Nintendo Switch Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition, too, which will ensure the console and games stay safe while travelling. A fantastic bundle that delivers adrenaline filled battle royal shooting, as well as sedate and calming island building with animals.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Mario Mega Pack | £379 at Nintendo Store

Mario fans will just love this Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle. You get the special edition Fortnite console with Fortnite the game pre-installed, as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Mario, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Luigi, and a Nintendo Switch Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition The Legend of Zelda Double Pack | £389.99 at Nintendo Store

Wow! Now this is a superb Nintendo Switch bundle. You get the special edition Fortnite console along with Fortnite the game, and then also The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, and The Legend of Zelda Analog Stick Caps for the system's Joy-Con controllers. Oh, and you get the Hard Pouch carry case, too.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Minecraft Pack | £304.99 at Nintendo Store

For many younger gamers this will be the dream Christmas present, as it combines the two megahits of Fortnite and Minecraft together with a special edition console. This bundle also comes with the Hard Pouch carry case for the console and game carts. That's unlimited building and shooting in one great package.View Deal

Want to see how these Fortnite special edition Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle deals compare to the other options on the market today? Then be sure to check out today's cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals below.

In addition, the regular prices on the standard Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite can be viewed, too.

