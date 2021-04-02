Forget TikTok, Chingari is the short-video social app you need in your life

Chingari is a short-video social app that has been gaining popularity in its native India, and a new $13m round of funding could see it reach over 100 million users. While TikTok’s future has often been on the line, especially in the US over security concerns. Chingari could be ready to take its place.

Translating as “spark” from Hindi, Chingari’s flame-like logo may look closer to a well-known dating site but the hottest thing on this platform is the dancing. Much like TikTok, some of Changari’s biggest stars are well-coordinated teens performing straight to camera, often to pre-recorded tracks.

But Chingari is about more than short videos. It’s Chingari Multiplex screens blockbuster Indian movies, and the Social Commerce allows videos to be matched with a live shopping experience for users to buy what they see in the videos direct from Amazon.

Chingari videos range from polished dance routines to funny takes and animals (Image credit: Chingari)

Changari first launched in 2018 in the Google Play Store and quickly filled the gap left by India’s ban of Chinese apps, including TikTok back in July 2020. While originally aimed at a local audience of Indian-language users, today it has a user base of over 56 million that span the globe in 11 languages.

According to Techinasia, the main investor in this latest round of funding for Chingari is mobile entertainment firm OnMobile Global, a Bangalore-based entertainment company that specializes in videos, tones, games and contests, making it a perfect fit.

As well as helping to expand its user base and employ more staff, the new investment will also see the integration of OnMobile’s Onmo gaming platform to the app, as well as opening up the product to further collaboration projects.

While currently the majority of Chingari’s stars are based in India, it won’t be long before we see local users catching on to the trend.