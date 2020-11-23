Forget PS5, this Bud Light console plays games AND keep your beers cool

If you thought the PS5 and Xbox Series X were the only next-generation consoles to launch this season, think again. You no longer need to sit around checking stock updates , because there’s a new kid on the block who’s ready to meet your gaming habits while quenching your thirst.

Bud Light - the ever-popular US beer brand - has launched its own games console. Combining a PC, beer cooler, and projector inside a single box shaped like a six-pack, the BL6 is a portable gaming console that allows you to play on the fly while chilling a couple of cans.

Embracing its six-pack theme, the console comes bundled with six pre-installed games, including Tekken 7, and Soulcalibur 6, and two BL6 exclusives: Flashlight Freeze Tag, and Six Puck. While it may not beat Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles on the specs front, it has the upper hand when it comes to take your taking your gaming (and drinking) wherever you go.

Unfortunately it can’t fully replace your six-pack holder; two of the front cans are disguised cooling fans, and the middle spaces are snug holsters for the console's controllers. Only the outer spaces are really ‘koozies’ to child your cans, but Bud promises these will keep your beers nice and frosty.

Part marketing gimmick, and part creative exercise in console design, the BL6 is being auctioned off for charity at Shop Beer Gear, and at the time of writing, the highest bid is a little over $15,000!

All proceeds will go towards the National Restaurant Foundation to support the charity’s ‘Change is on the Menu’ program, helping train hospitality workers. If you want to get your hands on this surprisingly photogenic piece of hardware, get in quick because time is running out!

PCMag was able to have a whirl on the BL6, and discovered a competent PC lying inside its belly. Sporting an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an ASUS ZenBeam 720 Projector, it’s a gaming rig that anyone would be envious of. Well, anyone who is satisfied with a limited game library of six titles.

Bud isn’t the first to forge a connection between gaming hardware and ordinary kitchen products. Microsoft previously released a full-size Xbox Series X fridge . It didn’t have a console built inside, but it could definitely chill more than two beers at a time.

