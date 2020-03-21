For Apple iPhone fans, this new iPhone 12 leak is like a dream come true

Here at T3 we couldn't be more excited for the release of the Apple iPhone 12 this year, as it is already looking like it could be the phone of the year.

Reports have already indicated, for example, that the entire new iPhone range (which will include four separate models!) will come with lightning fast 5G network support, a smart new 3D camera system, an incendiary new system on a chip A14 Bionic processor, and advanced new software features courtesy of iOS 14.

And that is saying nothing of its design, which while likely won't match the god-tier aesthetic beauty of the iPhone 12 depicted in the below video, is whispered in the tech rumour mill to take Apple's penchant for stunning smartphones to a whole new level of beauty.

The best news we've heard so far, though, about the iPhone 12 has just come courtesy of respected US news site Bloomberg, who report that while "Apple’s supply chain said not all operations are moving at normal speed because the flow of components to assemble is still slow", crucially "these struggles have yet to severely derail the 5G iPhone launch in the fall".

This comes as music to our ears here at T3, as it seems to indicate that a big iPhone 12 launch delay is not incoming, which had been suggested could be the case, and instead will launch in the fall as scheduled.

This accounted for, it looks like Apple's manufacturing train is still moving forward, and thanks to the American maker finalising designs for the iPhone 12 in November and December last year, and only beginning mass production of the range this April, will be able to largely mitigate any parts delays generated by the recent Coronavirus outbreak.

As such, it now looks like a September Apple iPhone 12 official unveiling is still very much on the cards, with happy Apple fans bagging the phone and getting it in their hands come late September or early November 2020. T3 for one will be first in the queue!