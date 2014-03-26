EE Kestrel 4G smartphone unveiled at £99.99

EE has launched the first of what will be a family of own-brand smartphones.

The EE Kestrel is a £99.99 pay-as-you-go smartphone, making it the most affordable 4G device on the market.

If the handset looks familiar, that's because it is. It's pretty much a carbon copy of the Huawei Ascend G6, which was unveiled at Mobile World Congress last month.

You can check out our review of the Huawei Ascend G6 in the video below.

The EE Kestrel comes with the same 4.5-inch qHD (540 by 960 pixel) screen, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage and 2,000mAh battery as the G6.

However, unlike the G6, the EE Kestrel only comes with a five megapixel rear camera and one megapixel front facing camera. That's down from the eight megapixel and five megapixel cameras on the G6.

The EE Kestrel is also available on contract for £13.99 a month – the cheapest 4G plan on the market. EE has also announced a new a couple of new plans – including one with unlimited roaming minutes and texts when in Europe from £21.99 a month.

According to EE, it will be launched at the end of April for £99.99 on PAYG and from free on contract.