eBay kicks off EOFY Sales early with up to 80% off major brands this weekend

The end of the financial year is within reach and, among other things, that means it's almost EOFY Sales time. One of the biggest shopping events of the year, where retailers look to offload stock to make way for new models, EOFY Sales promise buyers huge savings.

And eBay Australia is doing just that, only it's starting its EOFY sale period early this year. From today (May 27) until Wednesday (June 2), eBay will be releasing massive discounts from brands including Apple, Dyson, Samsung and Nespresso for the eBay Plus Weekend – although discounts are running for nearly a full week.

New deals will be made available each day, but you'll need to be a Plus member to access them. Don't worry if you're not, as you can always sign up now and make the most of the free 30-day trial of eBay Plus.

If you're hunting for bargain today, the eBay Plus Weekend kicks off with a AU$100 price drop on the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, which will be available for AU$449. You'll be hard pressed to find one that cheaper else where unless you're happy to settle for a refurbished model.

The smaller version of one of our favourite air fryers, the Healthy Choice 5L Digital, is also being heavily discounted today, selling for just AU$39 – a massive 56% off.

At present, the best deal on Friday (May 28) will be a SodaStream for just AU$29, giving you the chance to save a whopping AU$90. But the biggest and best deals are to be had once we tick over into Saturday.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is due to drop for AU$1,149 (AU$150 saving), while brand new Apple AirPods Max will be available for just AU$759 – a discount of AU$140. Saturday also promises to see the Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine and Aeroccino3 Milk Frother go for only AU$189, down from AU$329.

Owners of a Nintendo Switch will also be able to pick up a copy of New Pokémon Snap for AU$45, which is a decent saving considering most Australian retailers are currently offering the game for around AU$69. And on Sunday you'll be able to get FIFA 21 on Xbox One and PS4 for just AU$15 – nearly 50% off.

eBay will kick of the Plus Weekend with an excellent deal on the Dyson Supersonic (Image credit: Dyson)

Most deals are due to drop around midday AEST and stocks are limited so don't delay if you're really keen on one of these items.

Check out our full list of deals below to see a sneak peak at what else is on offer. We'll keep you updated throughout the weekend once new deals are announced. On top of the major savings, Plus members will also get 20% off millions of items on eBay until Wednesday (June 2).

So if you want to make the most of the weekend of deals, a 30-day free trial of eBay Plus will give you access to all the discounts. If you decide to hold onto your membership after the free trial is over, the subscription will cost you just AU$49 a year, or AU$4.99 a month.

On top of excellent deals, the shopping giant is also hosting a million dollar giveaway over the eBay Plus Weekend. Five lucky eBay Plus members will each win AU$60,000 in eBay gift cards, while another 7,000 members will win AU$100 in eBay gift cards. And all you need to do to be in the running is spend AU$50 or more during Plus Weekend.

eBay Plus Weekend: deals sneak peak