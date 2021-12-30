Classic Vans just got an outdoorsy makeover that's perfect for winter weather

Looking for a pair of rugged walking shoes that'll get you anywhere, but don't want to compromise on looks and style? Vans may have just the solution for you in the form of the latest addition to its range of tough MTE footwear, promising plenty of protection combined with that iconic Vans styling.

These aren't as tough as the Vans UltraRange EXO MTE-3 range (some of the best hiking boots to combine cool looks with ruggedness), but the Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 are purpose-built for making it easier to get out and about in any conditions and enjoy the journey, while carrying off that classic Vans styling. Designed with surfers and adventurers in mind, but just as suitable for getting the slopes or simply for a rainy commute, they upgrade the standard Vans mid top with MTE-1 features that make them resistant to the worst the elements can throw at you. Does this mean they'll soon be figuring among the best walking shoes? Let's see what's on offer.

(Image credit: Vans)

The MTE-1 water-resistant system keeps water out while letting internal moisture evaporate naturally, with HydroGuard Wrap ensuring everything's waterproof around the shoe and over the toe, and durable water-repellent leather uppers to so things stay dry up top. To keep things cosy there's zonal Primaloft insulation made of top-quality microfibre, which mimics the qualities of down and traps and blocks heat loss when the temperatures drop, without retaining water.

For comfort the Destruct Mid MTE-1 feature a single-density moulded EVA footbed that's lightweight but thoroughly supportive, and to ensure stability when it's damp and slippery out there, there's an aggressive reverse waffle lug tread pattern with a siped tyre-like design that'll give you all the traction you need whether you're on a wet pavement or scrambling down icy dunes to get to the surf.

(Image credit: Vans)

Vans tells us that the Destruct Mid MTE-1 is available in two colour options: dress blues/black, and black/black. However if they're not doing anything for you we discovered a third option at the Vans store: khaki/black, so while you're not exactly spoiled for choice, you should be able to find a colour option that suits you.

(Image credit: Vans)

Hopefully we'll get the opportunity to put the Vans Destruct Mid MTE-1 through their paces in the near future and see if they live up to expectations. But if you're already sold on them, you can find out more at Vans, or simply head straight to the Vans store to buy.