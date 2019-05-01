Christoper Ward C60 Trident 3 offers Omega Seamaster style for far less money

Christopher Ward has been on a bit of a roll recently, first with the gorgeously retro C65 Trident Diver, and now with the updated and redesigned C60 Trident range, but while the C65 was self-consciously 60s-influenced, the C60 is a thoroughly modern dive watch, designed to showcase the advanced watch making Christopher Ward is capable of.

I’ve been wearing one for the past month, and let me tell you, I really like it. Considering the cost compared to the quality materials and attention to detail employed, I think it’s fantastic value for money. Even the priciest model, which is waterproof to 1,000m, is only £1,250 while the entry level is £695.

Those paying attention will have noticed I said C60 Trident range, and that's because Christopher Ward has introduced three new models, the C60 Trident Pro 600, C60 Trident GMT 600, and the C60 Trident Titanium Elite 1000, in up to three different sizes and with various strap/bracelet options.

The Trident 3 is certainly more of an evolution in terms of design, retaining what makes the Trident a Trident, but improving and updating enough details to make it feel fresh.

For example, you'll notice that the guilloche wave patterned dial of the Trident 2 has been replaced with a smooth polished dial, this significantly enhances legibility.

The Trident 3 collection also features a more modern, triangular hour hand, which is a big improvement aesthetically over the previous version.

A lot of the updates came from customer feedback, with Adrian Buchmann, Head of Product Design at Christopher Ward saying, “they wanted serious improvements in Trident 2’s luminosity. This meant using top grade SuperLumiNova X1-GL-C1 throughout Trident 3, redesigning the depth of the indexes to hold a greater volume of lume paint, and adding a full-lume bezel for the first time. The result of all this is a more than 100-percent improvement in the luminosity of the watch.“

Likewise, customers were "crying out" for a 40mm C60 Trident Pro 600, so Christopher Ward were happy to oblige, with the new models available in 38mm, 40mm and 42mm (slightly reduced in diameter from the Mk 2’s 43mm width).

No matter which case you choose, the new Trident 3 will feel better on the wrist, with a slimmer profile, and clean sides which play with the light.

Other improvements include a re-engineered crown, quick-release steel bracelet, hybrid rubber strap, redesigned backplate, and a more satisfying bezel 'click' – Christopher Ward and his team actually roamed around various London watch boutiques to find the luxury watches with the best click, then spent months of R&D in trying to replicate or better them.

So, what do I think of the Trident Mk 3? Everything combined, Christopher Ward has managed to create an incredibly compelling package that offers unbeatable value for money.

There are a few niggles, however, such as the contentious logo (personally, I don't mind it), and the case a quite thick, so it's not suited to people who like slimline watches.

The bezel does have a very satisfying, mechanical click, with very little play, however, it's not quite a silky smooth as my Tudor Black Bay (which, is three times the price, admittedly).

My biggest issue was with the hybrid rubber strap – which I found quite uncomfortable and inflexible. I'd suggest getting the watch on the steel bracelet, or swapping the hybrid rubber strap for a NATO.

Here are some more details on the Trident 3 models:

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Elite 1000 Limited Edition

Image 1 of 9 Image 2 of 9 Image 3 of 9 Image 4 of 9 Image 5 of 9 Image 6 of 9 Image 7 of 9 Image 8 of 9 Image 9 of 9

The C60 Trident Elite 1000 pushes the boundaries of the Trident collection further than ever before. The case has been crafted from type 2 titanium (the best type of titanium, for my money) and also features a helium release valve.

Despite its slender weight, the Elite 1000 remains water-resistant down to an impressive depth of 1000m. Inside, a chronometer-certified Sellita SW200 movement supplies accurate timekeeping. It's reassuring to know that, should you ever dive to 1,000m, although you will most certainly die, your watch will survive. But then, just as you never really push your sports car to 200mph+, it's reassuring to know that you could.

Calibre: Sellita SW200 (COSC)

Sellita SW200 (COSC) Case: Titanium Grade 2

Titanium Grade 2 Water resistance: 100 ATM (1000 metres)

100 ATM (1000 metres) Vibrations: 28,800 per hour

28,800 per hour Timing tolerance: -4/+6 seconds per day

-4/+6 seconds per day Colour: Blue

Blue Lume: SuperLumiNova Grade X1 GL C1

Limited to just 300 pieces, you can buy the Christopher Ward C60 Trident Elite 1000 for £1,250

Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT 600

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

A watch for divers and travellers alike, the new GMT is water resistant to depths of 600m, and features the ETA 2893-2 automatic movement which allows you to monitor the time in up to three zones at once when used in combination with the strikingly coloured GMT-hand and 24-hour unidirectional bezel.

The ceramic 24-hour GMT bezel is filled with Grade X1 GL C1 SuperLumiNova, and like the other timepieces in the Trident 3 series, the GMT also comes complete with Christopher Ward’s signature twin flag logo stamped onto the crown.

Calibre: ETA 2893

ETA 2893 Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water resistance: 60 ATM (600 metres)

60 ATM (600 metres) Vibrations: 28,800 per hour

28,800 per hour Timing tolerance: -20/+20 seconds per day

-20/+20 seconds per day Colour: Black, red or blue

Black, red or blue Lume: SuperLumiNova® Grade X1 GL C1

You can buy the Christopher Ward C60 Trident GMT 600 now, priced from £895.

Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 600

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

This dive-watch is a direct update of Christopher Ward’s long-time bestselling watch. It combines modern looks with the robust levels of build quality that’ll see it water resistant to depths of 600m.

The Pro 600 uses a marine-grade stainless steel case to house the Swiss-made Sellita SW200 movement.

The new C60 Trident Pro 600 is available in classic 38mm and 42mm case sizes, but the brand is also debuting a new 40mm size of this piece, in its black dial, black bezel configuration. Will it prove to be the size that is 'just right' for users who find 38 too small and 42 too chunky? Christopher Ward thinks so…

Calibre: Sellita SW200

Sellita SW200 Case: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water resistance: 60 ATM (600 metres)

ATM (600 metres) Vibrations: 28,800 per hour

28,800 per hour Timing tolerance: -20/+20 seconds per day

-20/+20 seconds per day Colour: Red, black or blue

Red, black or blue Lume: SuperLumiNova® Grade X1 GL C1

Liked the looks of the new Christopher Ward C60 Trident Pro 600? It's available to buy new priced from £695.

Liked this?