Cheap iPad deal: save £50 on the new 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage

This cheap 10.2-inch iPad deal is a great way to keep kids (or yourself entertained) when you can't go out – it's an excellent low-price tablet for games, watching videos, browsing and even working, and now you can get the larger-capacity 128GB version at £50 off! We rated it really highly in our iPad 10.2-inch (2019) review.

Normally, this model would cost you £449, but it's just £399 at Very.co.uk right now. The cheapest iPad in the range is £349 with 32GB of storage, so you're playing just £50 for a storage upgrade that quadruples the capacity.

• Buy the iPad 10.2-inch (2019) 128GB for £399 from Very.co.uk

The upgrade to 128GB is really handy for kids especially, because games can easily be 1GB or more in size each, so you can fit a lot more of them on the tablet with more storage. And it's the same story for videos – if you want to download a load of TV shows or movies to keep kids entertained on long car journeys (when that's a thing we can do again), more space is always better.

The 10.2-inch iPad is more budget iPad model, but it's still really slick and powerful. The Apple A10 chip is really fast, and makes 3D games look great. Web pages load rapidly, apps open immediately – it doesn't feel like it's a more budget option.

The screen is big and massively detailed, thanks to its 2160x1620 resolution, and the design still uses a button to take you back to the Home screen, so it's easy for kids to understand and use.