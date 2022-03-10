Cancelling Netflix due to the price hike? Watch these 3 unmissable shows first

Bad news for Netflix subscribers in the UK and Ireland – the price of your subscription is about to go up again. And, worse still, no matter which Netflix plan you have you're getting a cost increase.

Netflix's basic plan is rising from £5.99 to £6.99 per month, its standard sub is going up to £10.99 from £9.99, and its premium sub is going up to £15.99 from £13.99, a £2 increase.

And, with the cost of living crisis squeezing budgets like never before, here at T3 we can envisage a lot of people weighing up whether now is the time to cancel their Netflix subscription to save money.

Before they do that, though, I think that there are 3 unmissable shows on Netflix any subscriber should watch in their last month before cancelling. Here are those shows for March 2022.

The Last Kingdom

(Image credit: Netflix)

As I recently wrote about, The Last Kingdom is an underrated gem of a show that right now is streaming in its fifth and final season on Netflix, which also has every previous season available to watch, too. The fact this has run for 5 seasons kind of tells you all you need to know.

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama set in 9th and 10th century Britain during the Viking invasions and war against the incumbent Saxons. Think a classier and more historically accurate and less fantastical Game of Thrones.

The lead protagonist, Uhtred of Bebbanburgh is really likeable and gets involved in all sorts of conflicts and adventures, while the supporting cast of characters are all interesting and well portrayed, too. Visually the show is impressive as well, with the towns, cities and homesteads of ancient Britain recreated well.

Disenchantment

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest show from the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, and starring many of the voice actors who made previous show Futurama such a good laugh, Disenchantment is an animated cartoon set in a fantasy world.

The lead is the rebellious and flawed Princess Tiabeanie Mariabeanie de la Rochambeau Grunkwitz, shortened to just Bean, who along with her two side-kicks, Luci a demon and Elfo a half-elf from the magical Elfwood, proceed to abandon her pre-chosen destiny to be married off to a rival realm's prince and instead get into a series of comical misadventures themselves.

Unlike Futurama and The Simpsons, Disenchantment has a different, slower pacing and its gags tend to be less fast and furious and more considered. Visually the show is a real treat, too, with the gorgeous animation streamed in 4K (if you have the premium subscription) and locations such as Dreamland and even Hell (yes, you read that right) really pop.

Lovesick

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lovesick is, seriously, one of the best "you probably missed it" shows streaming right now on Netflix. It's a British sitcom centred around a bunch of friends who live in the West End of Glasgow and entails their various misadventures in love.

It is predominantly a comedy, with a kind of odd couple central dynamic between the two primary male friends, Dylan and Luke, which is then complicated and riffed on by the female lead Evie.

Most of the early episodes are told predominantly in flashback form, with Dylan recounting the various relationships he has been in and out of over his adult life, while the three also find their relationships complicated in the present, too.

The chemistry between the three main leads is really good and arguably the reason why this show works, as their shifting emotions towards each other and their history together is well communicated.