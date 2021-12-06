Best wireless charger for iPhone 2021: top choices for iPhone charging

The best wireless charger for iPhone can make the difference between you heading out with a full battery and heading out with your battery dangerously close to zero – if you're going for the convenience of wireless charging then you don't want to be let down by the charging speed.

And that's the trade-off you make when you go wireless – these chargers typically aren't as speedy as the ones that come with a cable that actually connects directly to your phone, but they do have the advantage of enabling you to simply place your handset on top of them when the battery is running low.

There are a few key features to bear in mind when you're picking out the best wireless charger for your iPhone. It needs to be reliable, it needs to offer a respectable charging speed, and it needs to offer a design and colour that you're comfortable with. To save you spending a long time shopping around, we've picked out the best picks right here.

If you've bought one of the best iPhones around, then you want one of the best wireless chargers to go along with it. As well as bringing you the specs and designs of these wireless chargers, we've also scoured the web to bring you the best current prices – so you can make sure you're getting as much value for money as possible.

The best wireless chargers for iPhone you can buy today

(Image credit: Satechi)

1. Satechi Aluminium 2-in-1 Charging Stand The best wireless charger for iPhone for most people Specifications Charging speed: 7.5W Dimensions: 208 mm x 119 mm x 103 mm Reasons to buy + Keeps your iPhone in view + Charges your AirPods too Reasons to avoid - Needs a newer iPhone

The stylish and compact Satechi Aluminium 2-in-1 Charging Stand will not only charge your iPhone, it'll hold it up too, so you can carry on looking at its display. It's worth noting that this needs a MagSafe-compatible iPhone to work, so we're talking iPhones launched in 2020 or later, but we think that covers a lot of people now.

Another reason to go for this wireless charger for your iPhone over any other is that it doesn't just charge your iPhone, it charges your AirPods as well – drop them on the base of the stand and they'll juice up wirelessly ready for your next listening session. While the charging speeds aren't the fastest, it's a perfect stand for using overnight.

With its 2-in-1 functionality, its support for the MagSafe standard, the cool and elegant finish of the charger, and the nice touches like the little LED status light on the front, we think this is hard to beat as far as wireless chargers for the iPhone go. What's more, you can find it for a relatively decent price online.

(Image credit: Belkin)

2. Belkin BoostCharge Pro The best premium wireless charger for iPhone Specifications Charging speed: 15W Dimensions: 210 mm x 188 mm x 162 mm Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Charges your Apple Watch too Reasons to avoid - Relatively expensive TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

There are standard wireless chargers for the iPhone, and then there's the Belkin BoostCharge Pro, which takes everything to a whole new level – although you are going to have to spend a significant amount to get your hands on it, and it'll only work with the MagSafe-ready iPhone 12 andiPhone 13 models, so this isn't the wireless charger to get if you've got an older iPhone.

You'll notice that there's not one, not two, but three charging points on this particular device: as well as charging up your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, you can also change your Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time. It's the perfect wireless charging accessory for your bedside table, getting your gadgets back up to 100 percent while you're sleeping.

As we've said, this is a relatively expensive wireless charger, and in fact it'll cost you around ten times as much as the budget options in this particular category. However, considering how stylish the design is, and that you can charge up three of your Apple devices at once, we still think that it's money well spent.

For more information about this top-rated iPhone wireless charger be sure to read T3's Belkin BoostCharge Pro wireless iPhone charger buying guide.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Apple MagSafe Charger The best official wireless charger for iPhone Specifications Charging speed: 15W Dimensions: 82 mm x 82 mm x 18 mm Reasons to buy + Apple approved + Streamlined design Reasons to avoid - Rather basic TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Kogan.com Low Stock View at Ebay View at Amazon

There's a lot to be said for buying the official Apple MagSafe Charger for your iPhone, assuming you have one of the models that support it – either the iPhone 12 from 2020, the iPhone 13 from 2021, or anything later (if you're reading this in the future). It brings with it a simple and straightforward design, it's well priced, and it works.

The MagSafe Charger is a simple white disc that you can pop your iPhone on top of, and you're up and running as far as wireless charging goes. Thanks to the MagSafe standard, which uses magnetic connections to keep everything aligned, your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 should simply snap into the right position.

At the other end of the charger is a USB-C connector that you can either plug into a mains adaptor (there isn't one in the box) or a laptop. The USB cable stretches to a metre in length, so you've got plenty of flexibility when it comes to where you put the charger.

(Image credit: Anker)

4. Anker PowerWave Pad The best budget wireless charger for iPhone Specifications Charging speed: 10W Dimensions: 100 mm x 100 mm x 10 mm Reasons to buy + Stylish finish + Choice of colours Reasons to avoid - No mains plug

Anker accessories are well known for offering plenty of value for money, and it's the same with this PowerWave Pad for charging up your iPhone (and indeed any other device that supports the Qi standard). Available in black, white or navy blue, you can simply pop down your smartphone on top of this and have it juice up at a 10W rate.

The charging pad isn't compatible with the latest MagSafe standard from Apple, so it won't automatically clip in place, but it will still charge any iPhone that supports wireless charging. It can still work even if you have a case on your iPhone as well, as long as it's no more than 5 mm thick.

What really makes the Anker PowerWave Pad stand out though is just how affordable it is: you won't have to pay much at all to get this particular wireless charging pad for your iPhone. That's partly down to the fact that there's no mains adapter for the USB plug – you'll need a laptop with a USB Type-A socket to connect it to or your own mains plug.

(Image credit: Moshi)

5. Moshi Lounge Q The most stylish wireless charger for iPhone Specifications Charging speed: 15W Dimensions: 117 mm x 117 mm x 102 mm Reasons to buy + Looks fantastic + Adjustable stand Reasons to avoid - It'll cost you

You'll find wireless chargers for iPhone that cost less than the Moshi Lounge Q, but there are plenty of reasons to spend a little extra for this particular model: it goes all the way up to 15W of charging, for example, on certain devices, and it has an adjustable stand that you can tilt to fit the shape of your phone.

Coming from Moshi, it really looks the part as well, covered in a grey fabric that makes it more appealing in terms of its aesthetics than a lot of competing models. The charging cable is neatly taken care of as well, with a little clip on the back of the charger to keep the cable in place no matter where you position the device.

It's worth bearing in mind that you don't get a charging brick with the Moshi Lounge Q, just the USB cable, so that's something that you'll have to source yourself. Overall, it's definitely worth a spot on our list of the best wireless chargers for the iPhone, and for a lot of people it's going to be exactly what they need.