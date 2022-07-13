Best Prime Day portable projector deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A big TV is great for watching a film or two, and our Prime Day TV deals live blog has some great offers right now. But a home projector takes the experience to another level. Watching a 100-inch or even 200-inch screen feels cinematic and you can pick on up for less than the price of a cheap TV.

If you are considering buying your first projector, there are some bargains right now among the best Prime Day deals. And if you're looking to upgrade to a smart projector or 4K model, there are some options for you too.

Here's a round-up of some of the best projector deals for Prime Day. You can also check out our best portable projectors buying guide for more options.

Prime Day UK projector deals

(opens in new tab) Anker Nebula Laser 4K projector: was £1,999.99, now £1,699.99 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)

This 4K laser projector is a serious step up from the 1080p models, and with a 2,400 ISO Lumens rating, it's bright enough for daytime use.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 4K Ultra Short Throw projector: was £2,999, now £2,699 at Amazon (save £300) (opens in new tab)

Ultra short throw projectors allow you to place the device right under your screen and can be a complete TV replacement – except with a much bigger picture.