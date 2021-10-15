Before Black Friday hits you can save up to 40% across the Dell range

Right now there's a massive sale going on with pretty much everything Dell through the company's official online store. This is easily one of the best collections of deals you'll see on computer hardware and peripherals this side of Black Friday 2021.

We've taken a good look at what's on offer, then picked some of the best bargains on Dell and Alienware computer monitors, desktop PC towers and laptops, with up to 40% off on selected items.

For those of us waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade, this is it. Here are our fave deals from the Dell sale:

Dell XPS 8940 desktop | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060| AU$2,899 AU$2,174 from Dell (save AU$725) If you're looking to avoid hassle and get stuck into the next gen of gaming, this is the option for you. With this deal you can get a solid AU$725 off. You're nabbing a 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card for a steal. We've seen 3060's alone for close to this price. The tower's aesthetics are the only bit lacking, being the standard Dell corporate box, but beyond that you're in for a good time.

View Deal

Alienware 38 Curved AW3821DW gaming monitor | AU$2,499 AU$1,749.30 (save AU$749.70) Now, aiming our sights towards the top end of town. You can knock AU$750 off of this phenomenal monitor. Alienware has built a solid reputation for itself, and bringing the price down to a slightly more manageable level allows you to hop into the luxury world on a mid-tier budget.View Deal

G15 5515 gaming laptop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3050 | AU$ 1,799 AU$1,529 (save AU$270) If you’re a gamer this is the laptop for you. The G5 5515 possesses a 15.6-inch, 1080p, 144Hz display and comes with a whole heap of power in its shell. This model pairs the AMD 5600H with the RTX 3050 to pretty much guarantee it'll handle almost any game you throw at it. Topping it off with 16GBs of ram and an easy half terabyte of storage you've got a gaming laptop easily rivalling the top-end of monitors from yesteryear.View Deal

Dell 34 Curved S3422DW gaming monitor | AU$999 AU$599.40 (save AU$399.60) This 34-inch gaming monitor is almost half price as part of the Dell-wide deal. You'll be able to grab an ultrawide WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate for extreme immersion. A cute little inclusion are the Waves-tuned built-in dual 5W speakers, letting you plug and play right out of the box. View Deal

Dell 27 Curved S2722DGM QHD monitor| AU$ 599 AU$398.99 (save AU$300) Dell's 27-inch QHD Curved gaming monitor is a budget beast, giving you everything you're looking for at a handsome price. Taking 40% off of the RRP lets you grab a capable monitor with 1ms (MPRT)/ 2ms (gray to gray) response time, 165Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB colour for sharp gaming visuals and immersive gameplay.View Deal