Apple's iPhone 12 plan: OUTGUN Samsung and Huawei with FOUR new iPhones

The Apple iPhone 12 is, already, looking like an absolutely essential purchase for any iPhone user. According to reports, the phone is not only going to come equipped with a hyper fast new A14 Bionic processor that outscores the best Android alternative in benchmarks by miles, but it will also boast next-gen 5G connectivity, a new 3D camera system, as well as some advanced software features courtesy of iOS 14.

Each of these hardware and software boons would be another arrow in Apple's quiver, another way to beat back flagship Android rivals already on the market, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as incoming top-tier devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Huawei Mate 40.

According to a new report from respected Apple rumour site macrumors, though, it looks like Apple is intending to enhance its 2020 Android beatdown even further this year by releasing four separate iPhone 12 models.

Now, traditionally over the past few years, Android makers like Samsung and Huawei have gone for a three model approach when launching ranges, such as the Huawei P30 range, which included the P30 Lite, P30 and P30 Pro, and Samsung with its S10 range, which included the S10e, S10 and S10 Plus. And, equally, Apple has been in the habit of releaseing three devices also — just look at the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max lineup from just last year.

So, if this new rumour is to believed, and macrumors is considered trustworthy by Apple fans around the world, then it looks like Apple is about to increase its 2020 arsenal and outgun its main Android rivals with a quadruple assault of new hardware.

The report, which is based on comments by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, states that Apple is going to release four new iPhones in the iPhone 12 range and each one is going to have an OLED display. These displays are going to be sized as follows: two iPhones will have 6.1-inch screens, one will have a 6.7-inch screen, and a fourth will have a 5.4-inch screen.

We're sure Apple fans will have noted that, if these sizes are accurate, the 5.4-inch display model will be the smallest new iPhone the American maker has produced with a notched display. Now, there have been rumours of the iPhone 12 range adopting a pin-hole front camera, but according to this report, the notch is to stay and be partnered with 5G connectivity and a triple-lens rear camera system with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Here at T3 our main takeaway from this report is that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model sounds brilliant. Don't get us wrong, large-screen devices are great, but the market has been crying out for more premium, modestly-sized phones, and a brand new iPhone 12 with a 5.4-inch display would, likely, immediately become the best compact phone on the market if released.

Unless Samsung and Huawei follow suit, it would also be a handset that stands out physically from their flagship ranges, giving Apple an edge in terms of their smartphone offering to users. After all, not everyone wants a phablet-sized phone, with some preferring a more compact, manageable device that is used primarily for communication rather than entertainment.

Hopefully we will hear more about the iPhone 12 range of phones sooner rather than later, as too what Huawei has lined up in its Huawei P40 range, which judging from when the P30 range was released, could now be mere weeks away from breaking cover.

In the meantime, let's dream of what the ideal iPhone 12 would look like courtesy of this jaw-droppingly beautiful concept video: