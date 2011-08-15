Apple HQ images give detailed look at Spaceship campus

Image 1 of 4 Apple Spaceship HQ Image 2 of 4 Apple Spaceship HQ Image 3 of 4 Apple Spaceship HQ Image 4 of 4 Apple Spaceship HQ

Apple's proposed Spaceship HQ in Cupertino has appeared in a number of newly released in-depth pictures

Having unveiled plans for its new 'Spaceship' campus in Cupertino California earlier this year Apple has released a series of new images of how its new HQ will look once construction is complete.

Set to be built on a 98 acres plot of land it acquired from tech rival HP, the new Apple campus is to feature a curved-glass construct and will play host to some 13,000 employees of the iPad and iPhone maker once completed in 2015.

With construction looking to begin next year following the sign off from all relevant planning authorities, the Spaceship-esque Apple headquarters will feature acres of apricot orchards with green credentials to be further plumped by using natural gas and clean energy as its primary power source.

The newly released images offer a more detailed look at the proposed campus where it is likely some of the next-generation of the world's most popular gadgets will come to life.

Via: 9to5Mac