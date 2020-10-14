Amazon Fire HD 8 deals: Save a huge 50% in this top Prime Day tablet bargain

Half-price tablets! This is the sort of landmark Amazon Prime Day deals we love. For example, the excellent Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus, with its 1080p Full-HD screen, 12 hours of battery life and 2GB RAM. Ideal for light reading, listening, watching content and playing games, it's the perfect light entertainment compact tablet. Check it out in full below:

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | was £89.99 | now £44.99 at Amazon

At 50% off, this is an excellent deal. A light, compact book-sized tablet with a screen ideal for e-reading, watching movies or using your favourite social apps like TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Alexa functionality is here, and the tablet's latest edition is 30% faster thanks to the new 2.0 GHz quad-core processor.View Deal

Of course, as you're saving money on this incredible deal, why not get a case for your brand new tablet? This charcoal-black case is also heavily discounted at just £22.49.

Amazon Fire HD 8 case | now £22.49 at Amazon

Save some money on this stylish book-cover case in a variety of colours, from charcoal-black to a deep plum. The magnetic case snaps easily into place, protecting your screen, and acts as a built-in foldout stand perfect for watching movies.View Deal

The Fire HD 8 Plus has all the benefits of its bigger sibling, the Fire HD 10, in a slightly more compact parcel. You can switch all your notifications off and enter game mode, perfect for when you want to focus on a book or smash your previous high score.

2MP front- and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording means you can use the tablet to capture every moment, while dual-band Wi-Fi means you'll have no problem streaming Amazon's vast library of content.

Liked this? Check out more deals on top Amazon devices below:

Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) deals Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 2GB Ram... Dick Smith AU $148.99 View Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 2GB Ram... Dick Smith AU $148.99 View Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 2GB Ram... Dick Smith AU $148.99 View Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 2GB Ram... Kogan.com AU $148.99 View Show More Deals