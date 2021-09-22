A new Nintendo Direct is happening tomorrow - here's how to watch

It's happening! A new Nintendo Direct has finally been announced. The next presentation will take place tomorrow (September 23rd) and will concentrate on Nintendo Switch games set to launch this winter. The video stream will run for 40 minutes, giving plenty of time to dive deep into the next slate of first-party Nintendo titles, while also leaving room for some surprises.

It's been a good couple of months since we last had a major presentation from the Switch maker. To be specific, it was actually back in June at Nintendo's E3 showcase where we last heard about upcoming tiles, such as the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Dread, Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope and Mario Party Superstars. Hopefully, we should hear some more about these.

There's also the persistent rumour that Game Boy Color games will make their way to Switch Online, something many of us have been waiting years for. To watch the next Nintendo Direct you can head on over to Nintendo's official YouTube channel, or alternatively watch it below:

Nintendo has also previously announced Splatoon 3, Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3, all of which could potentially show up in tomorrow's Direct. With 40 minutes to play with, nothing is off the table - so let the speculation begin!

Personally, I'd expect the final fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to be revealed, alongside some more Zelda news to tie in with its 35th anniversary. Could it be time for Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on Switch? Be still my heart.

The Nintendo Direct will be taking place on September 23rd at 3PM PT / 6PM ET / 7PM GMT.