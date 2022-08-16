5 exercises, a home weight and this leg workout to build muscle in your thighs

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's leg day – are you ready?! Incorporating strength training for your legs into your workout routine will provide significant benefits, such as stronger and more toned quadriceps and hamstrings and relieving lower back pain. Plus, leg strength training will enhance your athleticism to compete in sports such as football, basketball and track and field and burn fat by boosting your metabolism.

Today, we're bringing you a killer thigh workout that you will definitely want to add to your rotation.

In this workout by Venezuelan model and fitness influencer Michelle Lewin, we are shown five thigh exercises involving a single 10 kg weight disc, a medium-sized barbell and ankle weights that will seriously bolster your quadriceps, glutes and core.

Don't worry; even if you haven't got a spare set of barbells or weight plates at home, any weight you can hold in your hand will do, such as kettlebells or lighter dumbbells. The exercises that use ankle weight can be performed without any additional weight, or you can use a resistance band loop, often used for such workouts. The fice exercises featured in this workout are:

Weighted side lunges (20 reps x 4 sets)

Barbell crossover lunges (20 reps x 4 sets)

Barbell good morning (15 reps x 4 sets)

Ankle-weighted kickback raises (12 reps x 3 sets)

Ankle-weighted side raises (12 reps x 3 sets)

