Top 3 new movies to watch on Netflix for July 2022

What to watch on Netflix? A question that no doubt will live on for decades to come, as the streaming platform continues to add numerous new movies on a near-weekly basis. So many releases, so little time.

To help with this conundrum, every month T3 rounds up what's trending, what's got critics talking and crucially, what films are worth your time. These movies are specifically aimed at those in the UK with a Netflix account, however, the majority of them can be found in other regions – mainly any Netflix Originals.

Of course, there is always the option to take up a VPN so that you can start watching the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and the many, many more streamers out there from wherever you are in the world. Right, let's get to what movies you should watch on Netflix in July 2022.

The Gray Man

(Image credit: Paul Abell / Netflix)

Even though early reviews have not been the kindest to The Gray Man , it's impossible not to add the most expensive movie Netflix has ever made. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), we find two titans of Hollywood – Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans – going up against one another in an action thriller that looks to blend Bourne and Bond. With a supporting cast of Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thorton, the international blockbuster is unquestionably one of the biggest releases of the year.

Persuasion

(Image credit: Nick Wall / Netflix)

Dakota Johnson stars in Persuasion, which is adapted from the sixth and final Jane Austin novel of the same name – and it's proving quite popular. Whether it's the modern reinvention that now includes fourth-wall breaks, or the more comedic take on Anne Elliot but whatever the case, Persuasion the Carrie Cracknell directorial has topped Netflix's charts. At the very least, Johnson appears to be enjoying herself in the classic drama about a woman who is given a second chance at love.

The Sea Beast

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fresh off the success of The Boys , Karl Urban heads up an animated swashbuckling adventure about a young girl who stows away on the ship home to a legendary sea monster hunter. With Chris Williams helming the project (Big Hero 6), there are plenty of explosive set pieces, great fantasy themes, popping colourful visuals and extensive details that all make up this two-hour epic. It's worth watching for the gorgeous detail put into the water alone.

