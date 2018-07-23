From our ultimate mega overlord list for the best VPN comes a refined choice specially tailored to those on the hunt for the best VPN for Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick in 2018. Welcome.

Since you're already here you likely understand the huge potential that an Amazon Fire TV Stick has to go beyond its standard offerings. Plug this into an HDMI port on any TV and it can turn that screen into a media powerhouse – even more so with the backing of a good VPN.

Using a VPN on your Fire TV device can mean enhanced watching for different region Netflix shows. Beyond that it can also extend to region-free Amazon Prime Video and even Hulu for those in the UK that would otherwise have no access to that player. Likewise anyone from the UK going abroad can still watch the BBC iPlayer by using a VPN to virtually vary their location. Yup, this can be used in hotels on TVs there too. Thankfully a VPN also adds a layer of privacy and security so even on those public Wi-Fi connections you can relax and enjoy.

The best VPN for Amazon Fire TV Stick 2018:

ExpressVPN is simply the best VPN out there right now and certainly the best for your Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV. For a wide variety of connection options and top speeds ExpressVPN hits the mark offering over 2000 servers across 100 countries. The Android app is also excellent and works well on Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick including remote controls and a recommendation on the best connection spot each time you start up. And if you have issues there's 24/7 chat support so you can rest easy. The OpenVPN protocol with 256-bit encryption and no data logging to keep you super secure. Plus a MediaStreamer DNS service lets you unblock content for your Fire TV even when not connected to the VPN. All that and you get a money-back no-hassle guarantee for 30 days allowing you to effectively try it for free.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

Save yourself a bit of money without scrimping on specs by going for IPVanish. This VPN offers up to five times faster performance than some of the competition thanks to plenty of servers covering the planet. You also get a dedicated Fire TV app with great features like automatic IP switching and fastest server optimisation. This is easy to install on your Fire TV device and will offer a layout that's both easy to use and refined for specific needs of those that want more options. There is no data logging so your privacy is secured. Customer support might not be to the standard of ExpressVPN but then this service is more affordable. It also offers a 7-day money-back guarantee to let you try the VPN before committing. The only downside here is that this won't support first generation Fire TV Stick devices, for anyone still using those.

For pure performance needed for 4K streaming, VyprVPN is an Amazon Fire TV winner. Since this VPN managed to actually double our normal download speeds it's ideal for high-quality video streaming on an Amazon Fire TV device. Thanks to more than 700 servers across over 70 global locations it'll work hard for you wherever you go with your trusty device. This speed is also thanks to a dedicated Amazon Fire TV app that optimises automatically to get you the best speed possible. Security is also tight with OpenVPN as well as VyprVPN's own Chameleon protocols ensuring no deep packet inspection or throttling. A dedicated DNS solution also helps plus a no logs policy is great for peace of mind despite some session logging taking place for connection times and IPs. But you do get a 3-day free trial so see what you think and judge for yourself.

For a super secure connection on your Amazon Fire TV device you're going to want to get yourself NordVPN . This VPN offers double data encryption as it runs your data through two separate VPN servers all with the usual myriad security data protocols. All of that goes along with a no logs policy too so you can rest easy. Speed is great too on both shorter and longer distances. There's also a nice guide on how to setup your router with a VPN or share the connection from a PC to use with Fire TV. You also have the option of a dedicated Fire TV Android app for even more ease of use. Be sure to give the free trial a go before picking the best package for you.

The Buffered VPN offers a good blend of security, speed and usability. Server locations at 44 places are enough to keep you covered in most major locations. To setup your Fire TV device there is a handy tutorial as well as an extensive FAQ and live chat support, so you should be all set on that front. Once up and running you have a no log policy backing you and a 30-day refund policy for up to 10 hours of trail use before you buy. We did notice a website wouldn't load due to the VPN but this wasn't always the case so could be nothing, but at the high-price this VPN commands it's worth mentioning.