T3 Awards 2017 together with Three: Best Mobile Accessory

The T3 Awards, or the Oscars of Tech, as many call them – are now in their 11th year, and bigger than ever. Literally, in fact, as we have added a number of new categories this year to reflect the changing face of tech. This category, however, is for Best Mobile Accessory and features the year's most awesome portable tech add-ons.

We've got smartphone camera kits, phone cases, docks, battery packs, 360-degree video recorders and more this year competing for the Best Mobile Accessory award, however, only one product can take the clutch accessory crown. Take a look at the contenders now down below.

Olloclip Lens Set for iPhone 7

A premium set of multi-element telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, the Olloclip Lens Set for iPhone 7 delivers the best of both worlds when shooting with the Apple mobile, transforming the already rock-solid photo-taking capabilities of the handset and elevating them to a new, enhanced level.

The Olloclip is super easy to use too, with a patented attachment system that automatically aligns the set with the iPhone with no additional tools needed. In addition, the set's hinged base ensures that the lens remains flush with the phone's camera for consistent and improved optical performance.

For iPhone owners, a genuine alternative to carrying a secondary, dedicated camera.

Today's best Olloclip Active iPhone 7 deals Olloclip Active for iPhone 7... Camera House AU $189 View Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Tech21 Evo Check Case

Ultra thin and ultra lightweight, the Tech21 Evo Check Case simply ticks all the boxes you want from a top smartphone case. You get a super-protective drop height of three metres (10 feet) with reinforced bumpers, a stylish check pattern design, comfortable ergonomic grip, and precise, flush cutouts for all ports and buttons.

Three attractive colour schemes, including Rose/White, Clear/White and Smokey/Black, complete the package.

Today's best Tech21 Evo Check Case for iPhone 7 Plus deals Tech21 T21-5347 Evo Check... Amazon Prime AU $18 View Tech 21 Evo Check Case for... Amazon Prime AU $31.86 View Tech21 Evo Check Case for... Amazon AU $54.95 View TECH21 EVO CHECK URBAN... Syntricate AU $54.95 View Show More Deals

Mophie Juice Pack Air

Despite some amazing advances in smartphone technology over the past few years, the one area where there is still definitely room for improvement is with battery longevity, with many devices incapable of making it through the day on a single charge.

That is where the Mophie Juice Pack Air comes in. The iPhone 7 accessory not only acts as a top-rate, protective case for the phone, but also augments it with an additional battery that can extend its battery life by up to 27 hours.

In addition, the case is compatible with Qi and other wireless charging technologies, meaning that you don't lose any functionality either.

Today's best Mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone 7 Plus deals Reduced Price Mophie Juice Pack Air... Amazon AU $130.98 AU $99.95 View mophie Juice Pack Wireless -... Amazon AU $119.95 View

Insta360 Air

Sharing 360-degree highlights of your life and adventures has never been easier thanks to the Insta360 Air, with the stylish, portable device allowing you to both take and live-stream 360-degree video whenever you want.

What's more, the Insta360 weighs in at just 26.5 grams and has a small diameter of just 37.6 mm, meaning that it is incredibly portable. Two versions are available too, with both Micro USB and USB Type-C models meaning that it is compatible with basically any smartphone.

The fact that the Insta360 can also be plugged into a laptop for 360-degree webcam action also means it is incredibly versatile, with it usable both in the office and out on adventures.

Today's best Insta360 Air 3K HD deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

Gear4 Piccadilly Case

Another absolute beauty of a smartphone case to make the Best Mobile Accessory shortlist, the Piccadilly Case by Gear4 takes understated, first rate phone protection to a new level.

Super thin and rocking a scratch resist UV coating, the case also features advanced D3O® technology, which is a material that has been designed to absorb and disperse any sudden bursts of energy that may come from potential shocks or drops. As such, the case is one of the most protective on the market.

A selection of colour schemes, including gold, silver, black, red and rose gold complete the package.

Today's best Gear 4 IC7 Piccadilly for iPhone 7 deals GEAR4 4895200202448... Amazon Prime AU $63.97 View

Native Union Dock+ Marble Edition

Finally in our list of contenders for the Best Mobile Accessory award 2017 is the Native Union Dock+ Marble Edition. This dock is just a wonderful lesson in simple, premium design, with genuine marble used to craft a, literally, rock solid dock for iPhone.

Aircraft-grade aluminium is also used for the dock's top-mounted disc, while the included 4-foot MFi Certified Lightning Cable not only matches in terms of colourway, with a complimentary two-tone black and white design, but also enables a rapid 15-second set-up time.

Beautiful and functional, the Dock+ Marble Edition is pure class.

Today's best Native Union Dock: Marble Edition for iPhone deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

How the winners are chosen

Most of the winners - including this category - are decided by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams, aided by a panel of expert judges from the tech biz.

Our Awards for the people who have shaped tech this year and throughout its history, are awarded by the T3.com and T3 magazine teams.

On the following key categories YOU get to vote: Gadget Of The Year, Brand Of The Year, Retailer Of The Year and Phone of the Year.

Vote for those categories in the T3 Awards 2017 together with Three