Secure your smartphone with these VPN deals

These days carrying a smartphone with us has become ubiquitous and preventing companies from collecting our personal data has become increasingly more difficult.

Your smartphone already knows a lot about you but a VPN can help protect you further by helping to limit the data your phone manufacturer can collect.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity.

Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are a few of the best deals we found for keeping our smartphones secure:

1. IPVanish - From $62.28 a year

This service offers excellent download speeds for its users while maintaining their privacy by keeping no logs of their web browsing traffic. IPVanish has 700 servers across more than 60 locations with over 40,000 IP addresses. This VPN also supports up to five devices so you can connect via your phone, tablet, desktop and laptop.

2. VyprVPN - Only $80 a year

VyprVPN is based in Switzerland and this service provides its customers with very fast performance and unlimited data usage. This VPN also comes with a number of extras including a kill switch and added security thanks to its own Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. VyprVPN also has a wide range of clients and its Windows software has a very easy-to-use interface.

3. ExpressVPN - 15 Months for $99.95

This VPN has over 1000 servers across 136 different locations and supports up to three devices. ExpressVPN also has a range of tailored clients with native clients for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android and even BlackBerry. This service even comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee for users looking to try it out.

Check out the best VPN services of 2018