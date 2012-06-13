By Michael Sawh
iOS 6 Pictures: A pictorial guide to the Apple OS update
Screenshots and snaps to show you what you can look forward to
Screenshots and snaps to show you what you can look forward to
From a design perspective, we can expect much of the same in terms of looks and the feel of interacting with iOS 6. So expect the Android-inspired notification bar pull down to still be present, as well as folders and many of the new elements added in iOS 5. The App Store looks set to get a makeover as well with iCloud support for shopping history and added Facebook support so users can 'Like' their favourite iPhone apps, filmsm music and TV shows.
Picture credit: Business Insider
Read more: Apple Watch Series 4 review: the best smartwatch takes a leap forward
Apple's voice assistant can now launch apps and learn more about content such as sports and movies. Perhaps the most important development though is that Siri will now be supported for the iPad.
Picture credit: The Verge
This is one of the iOS 6 features that has long been rumoured and Apple has now confirmed that the iPad will join the iPhone with FaceTime support. So whether it's tablet or smartphone, you no longer have to wait until you've got a Wi-Fi connection to get some transatlantic video chat time in.
Now iPhone and iPad owners have the ability to seamlessly add pictures and video to messages opening up a whole new world of being able to send round those ridiculous Gifs quicker than ever before.
As well as introducing the ability to sync bookmarks and tabs from a desktop to an iPhone or iPad via iCloud, Apple is now offering Apple smartphone and tablet users the ability to save websites and content for offline viewing.
Like the smartphone equivalent of hanging a sock on the doorknob, Apple has introduced the ability to mute notifications and screen phone calls so you are not awaken from your sleepy slumber. That is, if you are not desperate to know that someone who has tweeted you at three in the morning.
Paving the way for a paper-free existence, Apple is working with the likes of United Airlines and Starbuck to create the easiest way to store your tickets, boarding passes, coupons and gift cards on your smartphone or Apple tablet without having to worry if you've left the house without it.
Building on the Photo Stream capabilities introduced in iOS 5, users can now share snaps across all devices including the MacBook Air and share photo streams with friends and comment on your favourite or least favourite pics.
The Cupertino company prides itself on making day-to-day life easier and with iOS 6, you can now be reminded to get back to someone who has interrupted an important engagement by call or message. The new 'Remind me when I leave' feature means before you leave a certain location, you can get a nudge to make that call, before you can make an excuse about why you didn't show your face down the pub. Additionally, If you don't have time to take a call, you can hit the Quick Reply button to send out a quick text to let the person calling know that you are busy and will return the call later. Very handy if you are having one of those days.
Picture credit: Business Insider
After intergrating Twitter in iOS 5, Apple is offering something similar with Facebook in iOS 6. One of the many things users of the social networking website will be able to do share content from native apps like Photos and Safari straight into Facebook.
Picture credit: Business Insider
A feature clearly inspired by Google Maps is the ability to drop pins on locations and places of interest which also let you see information such as the address, photos and phone numbers with a Quick Route option to get you there sharpish.
Picture credit: Business Insider
Apple's new Map app will see turn by turn navigation which the Cupertino company has worked with satnav maestros TomTom amongst other to ensure that the service is as slick as possible. You can also expect 3D mapping which will be known as 'Flyover' which should help you forget about Google Earth.
Picture credit: Business Insider
As well as being able to sync bookmarks and tabs from tabs from a desktop to an iPhone or iPad, iOS 6 also introduces the ability to save websites and other online content for offline viewing.
Picture credit: Business Insider
Helping you dodge spam and any other irrelevant emails, the new VIP inbox allows you to assign specific contacts and receive notifications when only those contacts email you.
Picture credit: Business Insider
As part of Apple's very own mapping service, local search online service Yelp will help to provide information about the nearest restaurants, including user reviews and the ability to place reservations via OpenTable.
Picture credit: Business Insider