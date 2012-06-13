iOS 6 Pictures: A pictorial guide to the Apple OS update

Previous Next 9/15

iOS 6 pictures: Remind Me Later and Quick Reply

The Cupertino company prides itself on making day-to-day life easier and with iOS 6, you can now be reminded to get back to someone who has interrupted an important engagement by call or message. The new 'Remind me when I leave' feature means before you leave a certain location, you can get a nudge to make that call, before you can make an excuse about why you didn't show your face down the pub. Additionally, If you don't have time to take a call, you can hit the Quick Reply button to send out a quick text to let the person calling know that you are busy and will return the call later. Very handy if you are having one of those days.

Picture credit: Business Insider