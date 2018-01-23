Hot new gadgets from CES 2018 that you can buy right now

CES is the biggest and best tech event on the planet. And, while some of the crazy new kit on show might not always make it past the concept stage, there’s always plenty to go out and buy right now. In fact, while some of the tech and gadgets might only have just been unveiled, it doesn’t take long for internet retailers to have them up for grabs.

We’ve assembled a collection of gadget goodies that are out there and ready to be snapped up now. We’ve got everything from smartphones and TVs to handy little accessories that are hugely useful. Of course, some of the big-hitters from CES will take a little while to filter through to retailers, but that’ll buy you enough time to save up for all those new goodies, right? Read on to see some of what’s on offer…

ASUS ZenFone Max Plus Enjoy hours of smartphone fun with this pocket powerhouse Reasons to buy + Amazingly beefy battery + Quality build for the money

The very cool ASUS ZenFone Max Plus packs a real punch in the power department thanks to its 4,130mAh battery. Added to that there’s a 5.7-inch 1080 x 2160 display, fab all metal body plus 16-megapixel f/2.0 lens coupled with a 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. Inside, there’s also a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, so the Android OS should speed along nicely.

Beyerdynamic DT 240 PRO Get professional with your listening habits Reasons to buy + Powerful drivers with pro-level sound quality + A design that's easy on the ears

Beyerdynamic unveiled a rash of new products at CES and amongst them were these Beyerdynamic DT 240 PRO Monitoring Headphones. They’re cool to look at and come with pro-level performance but won’t break the bank. They weigh in at just 318 grams too, making them perfect for enjoying quality audio on the go.

DxO One A standalone camera for iPhones and iPads Reasons to buy + Powerful 1-inch sensor + Works with Lightning-equipped iPhones and iPads

If you’re mad keen on taking photos and want to squeeze more out of your iPhone or iPad then the DxO One is for you. It comes with a 1-inch 20-megapixel sensor, 32mm equivalent f/1.8 lens and has Lightning and Wi-Fi connectivity. You’ll get crisp and clear SuperRAW and RAW uncompressed files at the end of your shoot too, while the associated software and user interface is a breeze to use.

WIFIPLUG Home Stay connected with this nifty new gizmo Reasons to buy + Works with just about everything + Allows remote control from anywhere

Wifiplug Home is a smart plug that lets users control their electrical devices from their phone. The kit has just been approved by Apple and now carries their certified HomeKit chip. The company says it will work seamlessly on both Apple and Android devices, no matter where you might happen to be in the world. So, even if you’re not a Siri user, Wifiplug Home should also work happily with the likes of Alexa, Google and the free platform IFTTT.

Aventho Wireless These high-end phones will take you to the next level Reasons to buy + Superbly performing Bluetooth headphones + Battery life in excess of 20 hours

They’re not cheap but these new Aventho Wireless cans from Beyerdynamic offers the ultimate in comfort and audio performance. Bluetooth connectivity, with battery life of more than 20 hours, means that you can enjoy cable-free tunes while an associated MIY app allows you free reign to control settings with your very own sound profile.

MEEM A one-stop backup and charging solution Reasons to buy + Backs up all your data + Charges your phone

This seemingly simple gadget is a great idea that’s available for both iOS and Android platforms. MEEM allows you to create a secure and automated backup of data each and every time you charge your phone or tablet via a USB connector. There’s a neat app that keeps you informed of progress and it’s available in 16, 32, 64 and 128GB variants. You can also backup multiple devices at the same time using Wi-Fi.

Espeedy Monocular Scope Keep an eye on things with this Monocular gadget Reasons to buy + Beefy magnification offers crisp and clear view + Sleek design and solid build

The Espeedy Monocular scope is a low-cost but high-perfromance gadget that delivers an impressive full 10x magnification and a 40mm object lens diameter that makes it perfect for any viewing task, The field of view ranges from 1500 to 9500 metres while the large BAK-4 Prism and multi-coated lens elements means distortion is kept to a minimum. The rubber finish also keeps it safe when you’re on the move.

Telev TV Aerial Get a better picture with this handy aerial Reasons to buy + Lets you enjoy lots of free TV channels + Booster amplifier gives a crisp and clear picture

This new indoor aerial lets you get the most from Freeview channels and delivers a 50 mile reception range thanks to a powerful amplifier that boosts the signal. There’s a 13-foot coaxial cable and the unit itself can be set up in a matter of a few minutes. The Telev TV Aerial device itself also features a compact design, so it won’t take up much room if you’re stuck for space.

Digihome 32-inch HD TV Enjoy high-quality TV for a bargain price Reasons to buy + Good picture and sizeable screen + Cheap and cheerful option

This newly released Digihome HD TV comes with an expansive 32-inch screen and is packed with features including Freeview and a built-in DVD player. It’s not overly packed with lots of bells and whistles, but the upside is that it retails for just over a couple of hundred quid. So, if you’re on the lookout for an inexpensive secondary screen then this could fit the bill.

OXOQO Motorbike Camera Record every journey with this bike-mounted camera Reasons to buy + Auto record functionality + Works in all kinds of weather

A bike dashcam might sound unfeasible but this model is perfect for any rider who wants to keep a video record of their travels. It offers up a wide 140-degree visual angle and contains dual HD cameras. The 3-inch LCD display features split screen viewing and the auto record function means the camera will work from the time you set off to the end of your journey. And, naturally, it’ll work in the wet too, which is pretty handy for motorcycling purposes.

VicTsing Breathalyzer Keep an eye on your alcohol levels with this portable device Reasons to buy + Simple to use but effective + Features LCD display and 20 hygienic mouthpieces

Safe driving means no alcohol and the best way to check those levels is using this inexpensive but hugely practical gadget. It comes with a digital LCD screen that displays booze levels. There’s a night view option for after dark checks too. The device is also small enough to fit in a pocket, so you can take it anywhere, plus there are 20 spare mouthpieces for an added hygienic touch.

Brinno ART200 Pan Lapse Capture the bigger picture with this rotating base Reasons to buy + Smooth panning and time lapse for any camera + Works with just about any camera

Brinno is building a decent reputation for its camera products and the Brinno ART200 pan lapse gizmo is perfect if you’re thinking of capturing sweeping real-time videos or panning time lapse footage. It’ll work with Brinno cameras as well as digital video cameras and action cams too. A tripod mount secures your camera while the speed of rotation, panning and so on can be controlled with an app.

Witti Beddi Glow Wake up the easy way with this cool bedside clock and light Reasons to buy + Easy on the eyes in the morning + Enjoy multicolour mood lights

This slightly kooky brand has a range of products and all are designed with helping you wake up the easy way. This Beddi Glow emulates real sunrise, but also comes with a selection of mood lights to suit how you feel. The clock and radio combination also does a decent job of easing you into your day while there’s also USB charging for good measure.