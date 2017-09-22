How to access even more streaming services with a VPN

The recent announcement of the Apple TV 4K shows just how popular streaming has become in the past few years. While there are a number of excellent streaming sites and services available today, you might not be able to access all of them depending on where you live.

However, by using a VPN to access the Internet you can bypass region blocks and greatly expand the number of streaming services you have access to.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are the best deals we found for bypassing region blocks to gain access to a wider variety of streaming services from all over the world:

1. TunnelBear - Only $59.88 for 1 year

TunnelBear is an extremely user-friendly VPN with a wide range of clients on both desktop and mobile. This VPN has 1,000 servers across more than 20 locations worldwide with support for up to five devices. TunnelBear even has a free option with a data cap of 500MB per month but with this deal you can raise it to 5GB.

2. VyprVPN - From $60 for 12 months

This VPN has over 700 servers across more than 70 locations with 200,000+ IPs available to its users. VyprVPN also includes a number of great extras such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and improved security thanks to its own Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. The company is also giving new customers 25% off when they sign up today.

3. NordVPN - 2 Years for just $79

NordVPN is an ultra-secure VPN provider that offers further protection to its users with 2047-bit encryption, an automatic kill switch, strong DNS leak safeguards and the company accepts Bitcoin as a payment option to help its users stay anonymous. The company is also giving new users a massive 72% discount off when they sign up for two years worth of service using the code 2YSpecial2017.