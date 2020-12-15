When it comes to getting the most out of your PC gaming setup, you really need the best accessories at your disposal, and that absolutely includes one of the best gaming keyboards on the market.

And right now the Das Keyboard X50Q RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the best keyboards for gaming and other computing tasks you can buy. It’s packed to the gills with extra features, a premium build, fantastic mechanical keys and more – and it’s all for a relatively affordable price.

So, to help you ease along your buying decision, we’ve answered some of your most burning questions on this impressive set of clacky switches.

SHOULD I BUY THE DAS KEYBOARD X50Q RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD?

(Image credit: Das Keyboard)

Keyboards live and die by the quality of their keys, and the X50Q RGB isn’t just surviving – it’s thriving. That’s because this sturdy peripheral comes with a set of Gamma Zulu mechanical key switches, courtesy of renowned Japanese manufacturer Omron. Not only do they register really well, but Das Keyboard claims they’re the world’s longest lasting switches with 100m lifecycle. So, whether you’re tapping furiously in League of Legends or writing a work email, you know you’re getting a quality bit of kit.

It boasts a premium build as well, with an anodised aluminium top panel for extra polish and intense RGB colours and that 16.8 million ultra-bright shades. Its friction free palm rest will keep you comfortable when playing for long periods, while the ability to use gaming pre-sets stops potential interruptions when you strike the wrong key. Whether you’re playing casually, competitively or streaming, it’s a fine addition to your PC gaming setup.

WHAT ARE THE SPECS OF THE DAS KEYBOARD X50Q RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD?

(Image credit: Das Keyboard)

The X50Q RBG weights 1.55kg, is 16.8cm in width and 45.7cm in length. It comes with a 2m cable, sports RGB backlighting and uses a USB 2.0 connection type. It sports dedicated media controls including volume, play/pause and track forward/backward. It even comes with easy access media controls. Its soft tactile switches feature an actuation distance of 1.5mm, an actuation force of 45g and a total travel distance of 3.5mm.

The keyboard is available in multiple regional layouts including those for the UK and North America, and the package itself contains the keyboard, a palm rest, WASD two-tone keycaps, a keycap puller and the usual user documentation.

WHAT ARE THE BEST FEATURES OF THE DAS KEYBOARD X50Q RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD?

(Image credit: Das Keyboard)

The ultra-fast and comfortable Gamma Zulu keys of the X50Q RGB are the real highlight of this impressive mechanical gaming keyboard. Its full N-key rollover registers all key presses, no matter how many you press simultaneously, with its unequalled 100 million click life cycle. It makes it ideal for both long gaming sessions where every keystroke counts and other important computing tasks – including homeworking.

The X50Q RGB includes a series of quick access media controls, including the ability to adjust volume control with a handy knob in the top right-hand corner. The peripheral also features one-click macro functions that enable you to customise keys for key tasks – a really neat feature that’s ideal for performing in-game tasks faster or bringing up certain apps while you’re streaming. You can even set up specific patterns to perform the same purpose.

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE DAS KEYBOARD X50Q RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD?

The X50Q also features a rather handy energy-saving sleep function. When you’re not using the keyboard, the device will instantly go into sleep mode, which enables you save energy and help reduce the carbon footprint of your PC gaming setup.

You can also download Das Keyboard’s Q software, which offers a variety of utilities that work in tandem with the keyboard’s customisable macros. You can configure your RGB backlighting to react to certain notifications, preview messages with a single key, mini apps (or applets) for power users and coders and much more.

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES TO THE DAS KEYBOARD X50Q RGB MECHANICAL GAMING KEYBOARD?

(Image credit: Das Keyboard)

The Das Keyboard X50Q Gaming Keyboard is one of the best gaming keyboards can you buy today, packed with competitive features such as its customisable RGB lighting, its customisable macro keys and a durable design that will see you through many a gaming session for years to come.

Add in its Gamma Zulu mechanical switches with full N-key rollover and Das Keyboard’s Q software applications and you’ve got one of the best pound for pound mechanical gaming keyboards on the market today.