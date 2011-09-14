BlackBerry PlayBook video: 10 things you should do first

Tips and tricks for the first RIM tablet

By

RIM announced its first tablet to the world in January 2011. The BlackBerry PlayBook ignored the likes of the iPad 2 and the Android army and went for a 7-inch screen and its own OS.

We've already taken the PlayBook out of the box for your pleasure in our BlackBerry PlayBook unboxing and we've had a good play with it in our BlackBerry PlayBook review.

But, what should be the first thing you do when you get hold of the tablet? Watch our video above, as we run down the 10 things you should do as soon as you get the PlayBook out of the box.

For more BlackBerry videos and all the latest T3 tech videos, head to the T3 video channel.

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.