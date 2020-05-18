Best men’s deodorants and anti-perspirants 2020: stay dry and fresh throughout the day

It's starting to get warmer outside and that can only mean one thing… you're going to start to perspire more.

As a teenager, a can of whatever your mum got you from the supermarket probably sufficed, but having successfully made the transition from boy to man, now comes a time where more thought needs to go into what you’re spritzing onto your armpits every day.

Whether you're looking for the best affordable deodorants from brands like Sure, Dove and Lynx, or, whether you're looking for something a little more sophisticated from brands such as Tom Ford and Chanel, we've collected the best deodorants and anti-perspirants right here.

Choosing the best deodorant for you

The underarm area is actually pretty sensitive and just because one spray may be good for your friend, doesn’t mean it won’t potentially cause your pits to come out in a terribly itchy rash.

If you’re prone to that kind of reaction, a deodorant specially formulated for sensitive skin may be the direction for you.

Some men are more prone to sweating than others; whether it’s because their sweat glands are always in hyper mode, they become hot easily or because they feel anxious under pressure. If that’s the case, make sure you purchase an anti-perspirant deodorant, and there’s no shame in purchasing an extra strong one either, if those armpits are a real problem.

What's the difference between anti-perspirant and deodorant? The quick answer to that is anti-perspirant stops you from sweating, while deodorant stops you from smelling.

Deodorant kills the bacteria on your skin, so when you sweat there isn't enough bacteria sitting on your skin to multiply and create an odour.

If you’re worried about sweat stains on your clothing an anti-perspirant is the better product for you. These contain aluminium salts which dissolve in moisture on the surface of your skin. As it dissolves, it forms a gel that temporarily blocks your sweat glands and helps prevent additional sweating.

If scent is of the utmost importance, many of the designer brands also have a deodorant range. Often, they have the same scent as their popular aftershaves.

Our list features a range of the best men’s deodorants; expect a mix of products from designer brands, specific beauty brands and some that you may never have come across before but are known in the industry to meet a requirement – whether it’s sensitivity or excessive sweating.

If you’re stuck between choosing a roll-on or spray can, roll-ons deliver the active ingredients straight to the pit, and are a common application method for treatment to excessive sweating.

Spray cans aren’t as direct in their application, which is great for all-round area protection and for quickly freshening up before the big presentation at work. In the end, it all comes down to personal choice.

1. Tom Ford Private Blend Neroli Portofino Deodorant Stick A designer deodorant with a fragrance as fresh as sea air Specifications Best for: Luxury Type: Roll on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 24 hours Reasons to buy + Citrus fresh and slightly floral + Roll on stick for direct application Reasons to avoid - Not anti-perspirant Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

American designer Tom Ford has created this fresh deodorant for that aftershave scent after every application- perfect if you’re conscious about the way you smell.

You should be able to distinguish a blend of citrus, floral and amber notes, which give it that fresh but masculine scent and if you love the scent that much, there’s a wider bath and body collection that you can dip into. For the pure luxury, we give this deodorant our number one spot.

2. L'Occitane eau des baux stick deodorant A bacteria battling deodorant with a mysterious woody scent Specifications Best for: Preventing bacteria Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 24 hours Reasons to buy + A heady, woody scent + Kind to skin Reasons to avoid - Won't prevent excessive sweating Today's Best Deals AU $28 View at Amazon

A strong alternative to our first pick, this deodorant from beauty brand L'Occitane is recognised for its woody, aromatic scent, which does a good job of masking pongy pits.

Aluminium, alcohol and paraben free, it’s kinder to skin than other deodorants, and should be considered if you’re worried about the effects of aluminium on your underarm area.

3. Chanel Allure Homme Sport Deodorant If you’re a fan of the fragrance, you’ll love this deodorant Specifications Best for: A fragrant spray Type: Spray Alcohol free: No Lasts: 24 hours Reasons to buy + Apply as a freshen up + Musky scent Reasons to avoid - Not anti-perspirant Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

We’ve had citrus, wood and now we have musk with this men’s deodorant from Chanel. If you’re a fan of the cologne, this could be a great alternative for everyday where, as it’s lighter and slightly less heady than a full dinner date-worthy spritz.

If you’re new to the scent, you can expect a hit of mandarin followed by woody cedar and heady musk – a scent that reviewers find masculine but not too overpowering. You can purchase it as a stick or a spray, depending on your preferred method of application.

4. Clarins Men antiperspirant stick Great for sensitive skin Specifications Best for: Sensitive skin Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: All day Reasons to buy + Alcohol free + Moisturising + Lasting protection Reasons to avoid - Stains clothing Today's Best Deals AU $30 View at Peter's of Kensington

Clarins is a skincare specialist so you’d expect the greatest underarm care from them. The creamy stick is kind to sensitive skin whilst managing underarm sweat. It’s very subtly scented which makes it the perfect option to accompany your aftershave, though be careful as it can stain!

5. Triumph & Disaster Spice Deodorant The perfect deodorant for winter Specifications Best for: Spice addicts Type: Roll-on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: N/A Reasons to buy + A great scent for winter + All natural + Cool packaging Reasons to avoid - Not very summery scent

Triumph and Disaster's latest launch is the Natural Deodorant - Spice. The brand believes it’s good to sweat, saying sweat is one of the signs of a normal, healthy functioning system. So T&D's ethos is to work with the body’s natural flow by working with it to limit excess moisture and control the aromas created through the excretion of sweat. With the deodorant ‘Spice’ the goal is to limit body odour by impairing the bacteria that produce it, dousing them with hypnotic, fragrant notes to create an intoxicating mix of exotic moolah.





6. Bulldog Natural Deodorants An excellent roll on from men's skincare experts Specifications Best for: Natural protection Type: Roll on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: N/A Reasons to buy + Natural ingredients + 24-hour protection + Four scents Reasons to avoid - Uses plastic, albeit single type Visit Site

If you;'re looking for a natural deodorant that still offers 24 hours of protection, then this range of roll-ons from Bulldog has you covered. It's specially formulated to deliver 24-hour protection while using 100% natural fragrances. You can pick up one of four scents from the Bulldog website: Original, Peppermint And Eucalyptus, Lemon And Bergamot and Vetiver And Black Pepper. Although it still uses plastic rather than glass or metal, it's entirely made from a single type of plastic, PP, which makes it much easier to recycle than using a mix of materials.

7. Dove Men+Care Invisible Dry Aerosol Anti-perspirant Affordable long-lasting protection with no white marks Specifications Best for: No white marks Type: Spray Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 48 hour Reasons to buy + Affordable + Long lasting protection + Doesn't leave white marks Reasons to avoid - Lacks refined smell of designer brands Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This deodorant from Dove is perfect if you really hate white marks on clothing - a common issue with some deodorants. It also protects you against sweat and body odour for up to 48 hours to keep you smelling great all day.

The Men+Care Invisible Dry aerosol has a clean, subtle scent to keep you feeling fresher for longer and also uses a 1/4 moisturising technology to shield skin from irritation, so it's suited to sensitive skin as well.

8. BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA Deodorant An effective deodorant from stylish Californian brand Baxter Specifications Best for: Natural protection Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Natural ingredients + Moisturising + Nice smell Reasons to avoid - Smell could last longer Today's Best Deals AU $31.94 View at Amazon

Mr Baxter Finley founded Baxter of California in 1965 after moving from New York City to Los Angeles and noticing the effect the heat and sun had on his skin. This deodorant is aluminium and alcohol-free, and is enriched with soothing Tea Tree oil and moisturising Chamomile.

The clear, solid gel won't stain or discolour clothes.

9. Kiehl’s Body Fuel Antiperspirant & Deodorant This deodorant from Kiehl's will keep your pits caffeinated Specifications Best for: Light sweaters Type: Roll-on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 48 hours Reasons to buy + Quick-dry + Non-sticky Reasons to avoid - Contains alcohol Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Fast drying and nice smelling, this roll-on is formulated with plenty of antioxidants (Caffeine and vitamin C) to keep your underarms in good nick. Great protection for those who sweat minimally, offering up to 48 hours odour-free, however, if you’re a heavy sweater then you’ll need something more substantial.

10. CLINIQUE FOR MEN Antiperspirant-Deodorant Roll-On A dermatologist-developed roll-on deodorant Specifications Best for: Quick drying Type: Roll-on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Dries quickly + Sensitive + Dermatologist-developed Reasons to avoid - No scent Today's Best Deals AU $49.63 View at Amazon

Clinique For Men's high-performance non-staining formula provides all-day protection from wetness and odour caused by perspiration. It rolls on easily and dries quickly for instant protection.

Use it after every morning after showering and allow it to dry before dressing for a solid sweat barrier. The Antiperspirant Deodorant is allergy tested and 100-percent free of perfumes.

11. D. R. HARRIS Windsor Deodorant Stick A sensitive deodorant stick from these Royal Warrent holders Specifications Best for: Aristocrats Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Royal seal of approval + Sensitive + English fragrance Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Based in London's St James district, D. R. Harris is a brand that British royalty and aristocracy depend on. Yes, this just might be the deodorant Prince Charles uses.

Perhaps the most gentlemanly on this list, it's alcohol free, and therefore befits most sensitive skin types. The deodorant is scented with the brand's 'Windsor' fragrance, a handsome mix of Citrus, Black Pepper and Vetiver.

12. Molton Brown Re-charge Black Pepper Anti-perspirant Stick This deodorant from Molton Brown smeels great Specifications Best for: Fragrance Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Fragrant + Doesn’t stain + Lasting protection Reasons to avoid - Can be irritating to sensitive skin Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When you’ve only got space for one nice-smelling product in your gym bag, this one is fragrant enough you won’t need aftershave. Molton Brown’s smells so good pull want to rub it all over. It doesn’t leave a sticky residue and it works well to keep you dry and smelling fresh, though it can cause irritation to sensitive skin.

13. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Lynx is now much more mature after a recent re-brand Specifications Best for: Punchy smell Type: Spray Alcohol free: No Lasts: 48-hours Reasons to buy + More mature + Strong smell + Lasting protection Reasons to avoid - Fragrance isn't subtle Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a deodorant that really packs a punch, try Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-Perspirant Deodorant. It's scented with oud wood and dark vanilla which creates a masculine woody fragrance.

Lynx is no-longer the preserve of teenage boys after a recent re-brand, and a new formula means you won't be left with white marks or yellow stains.

14. AESOP Deodorant Spray A natural deodorant formulated with 11 nourishing essential oils Specifications Best for: All natural Type: Spray Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Completely natural + Refreshes skin + Sophisticated fragrance Today's Best Deals AU $65.62 View at Amazon

This aluminium-free deodorant spray perfectly exemplifies Aesop's all-natural approach to products. It contains 11 essential oils designed to neutralise odor and refresh skin.

Which oils exactly? Rosemary, sage & Eucalyptus to help eliminate unpleasant body odors, and subtly scented with a fresh, herbaceous aroma. There also Eucalyptus and Tea Tree to sooth your skin.

15. L’Occitane Cedrat stick A refreshing deodorant Specifications Best for: Fresh Type: Stick Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Alcohol free + Moisturising Reasons to avoid - Minimal protection Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

L'Occitane deodorant is pleasantly fragrant, with a fresh citrus scent that leaves you feeling and smelling clean. We were pleased to find it didn’t stain but this one will need a reapplication in the afternoon as it’s potency only extends a few hours.

16. Calvin Klein One Deodorant Fragrance from the designer house of Calvin Klein Specifications Best for: Subtle designer smell Type: Stick Alcohol free: Unknown Lasts: Unknown Reasons to buy + Subtle smell + Compliments your EDT Reasons to avoid - Fragrance too subtle for some Today's Best Deals AU $9.88 View at Amazon

This lightly scented CK One deodorant stick will keep you fresh and dry all day with a "youthful fragrance that inspires you to be yourself". Their words, not ours.

A green tea accord travels through the scent, with bright notes of mandarin orange, papaya, bergamot, and lemon. The heart comes to life with an aromatic harmony of nutmeg, violet, jasmine, lily-of-the-valley and rose. The drydown is a sensual combination of musk and amber.

Designed for both men and women to share, it has universally appealing fragrance which is designed to complement the CK One Eau de Toilette.



17. ManCave Deodorant Stick Naturally derived, and avoids all the bad stuff Specifications Best for: Ethical underarms Type: Roll on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 24 hours Reasons to buy + Full of naturally occurring ingredients + Vegan friendly Reasons to avoid - Won't prevent excessive sweating Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re paranoid about what products you put on your pits, we don’t think you’ll have much to fret about with this product. For starters, it’s paraben, sulphate, aluminium and alcohol-free, so it should be fine for sensitive skin.

It also contains plenty of naturally occurring ingredients, including Acai Fruit Oil, peppermint and lime, which produce a fresh scent that should keep you stink-free all day. All natural ingredients are derived from plants, too, which means it’s fine for vegans.

18. Sure Men Advanced Protection contains unique 'Motionsense' technology Specifications Best for: Active people Type: Spray Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 72 hours Reasons to buy + Affordable + 72-hours protection + Works with motion Reasons to avoid - Scent not too sophisticated Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Sure Men Advanced Protection combats sweat and odour for up to a massive 72 hours, and is, according to Sure, the "most effective anti-perspirant".

It contains Sure’s Motionsense technology which covers your skin with microcapsules. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour.

Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out on the pitch, Sure should keep you smelling fresh.

19. Vichy Homme For Sensitive Skin A strong anti-perspirant with a gentle touch for sensitive skin Specifications Best for: Sensitive skin Type: Roll on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 48 hours Reasons to buy + Reduces sweating + Soothes skin Reasons to avoid - Not very fragrant Today's Best Deals AU $39.95 View at Kogan.com

If you’re looking to stop sweat, this Vichy anti-perspirant should do a good job. Although it’s anti-perspirant, it’s still kind to the pits, with the inclusion of oligo-zinc, which is known to soothe the skin from discomfort.

Another upside, no white marks means you won’t be reaching for a flannel to wipe the anti-perspirant stain off of your clothes just before you head out the door. This product doesn’t have much of a fragrance, so if you’re looking to emit a fresh scent wherever you go, something more powerful may be on the cards.

20. Driclor Solution Roll On Applicator This solution helps to stop excessive sweating Specifications Best for: Excessive perspiration Type: Roll on Alcohol free: No Lasts: Days Reasons to buy + Prevents sweating + Lasts for days Reasons to avoid - Can sting on application Today's Best Deals AU $39.95 View at Amazon

If you’re sick and tired of soaking wet pits, this product could be the solution. Be warned – it means business – so don’t use it if your underarm skin is sensitive or broken otherwise it’ll sting like hell.

It takes 1-2 weeks to do it’s thing, then if you want, you can use intermittently with a regular deodorant or anti-perspirant. If you’re tempted to over apply, don't. Reviewers report of armpits becoming sore if overused. And of course, this isn’t about smelling flowery, this is about preventing sweat.

21. Recipe for Men Alcohol Free Anti-perspirant Deodorant An alternative if you deem our 4th pick too harsh Specifications Best for: For BO and excessive sweating Type: Roll on Alcohol free: Yes Lasts: 24 hours Reasons to buy + Controls sweat and smell + Alcohol-free Reasons to avoid - Scent isn't particularly strong

Excessively sweaty armpits are a nightmare so if Driclor looks a little too harsh for you, this one has a softer approach. It’s alcohol free for starters, which takes away some of the chemical impact, and it contains anti-irritating allantoin and shea butter instead of harsh chemicals to control bacteria.

Driclor doesn’t have a scent, either, so there’s no whiff of freshness. However, the Recipe for Men deodorant has a light scent to help you feel fresh throughout the day, as well as sweat-free.

