By Pete Dreyer
Best iPhone 5 cases and covers: top sleeves for your iPhone 5 and iPhone 5S
Waiting for the iPhone 7 before you upgrade? Well, these are the best cases to keep your iPhone 5 rocking
Now, we have to say that we haven't seen a case quite like this before. Why? Because it integrates a wireless camera shutter remote into the rear, letting you snap shots away from your phone. It works through Bluetooth and doesn't require any extra apps, so you can stick to your favourite. The case itself is pretty sturdy, with a dual layer TPU construction and a polycarbonate back.
£19.99 | iLuv
Otterbox is known for its rugged phone cases, but the American brand has taken it one step further with the Resurgence, adding a powerful extra battery in the mix too. It'll double your phone's battery life and features a two-piece design that protects it from drops and dings.
$99.95 | Otterbox
Sadly, the iPhone 5 or 5s (or the 6 for that matter) don't boast wireless charging tech, which is a shame as it's feature we've come to love on Android and Windows Phone devices. No worry though, as this case lets you dispose of the cable and juice your phone up wirelessly. Once the case is fitted and dropped on the included charging pad, it uses Qi tech (like the Nexus 5 & 6) to fill up that battery pretty quickly. The case itself is also military tested for strength, so it should survive a four foot drop without causing any harm.
£51.39 | Dog and Bone
Sports fans look no further, as these Adidas cases come in a huge 12 colours and are designed to reflect the iconic three-stripe sneaker range. The rubber around the side ensures a tight grip, and the stripes are stitched smartly on the back, making this one neat snapcase worthy of your brand new toy.
From £18.88|Buy it now from Amazon
More than just a stylish way to protect your phone, NueVue cases clean the screen and offer antimicrobial protection every time you remove the device. According to the company, 15 minutes in the case will kill 80% of the bacteria on your device and two hours will kill nearly all of it. Available in a variety of colours and materials – cotton twill, canvas, and leather - for a very reasonable price, too.
£32.63 | NueVue|Buy it now from Amazon
A great choice for amateur smartphone photographers. The case has dedicated shutter and zoom buttons along with an integrated grip for quick and easy snapping.
£27.78 | Incipio|Buy it now from Amazon
If you like your phone to be on show, the Air Jacket is the case for you. At 1.2mm thick it's sleek and virtually invisible, but still thick enough to provide some protection for the sides and back.
£13.11 | Apple|Buy it now from Amazon
Mophie started with external battery packs, but the Space Pack takes things a step further. Not only do you get an additional battery, you also get up to 32GB of storage, which could save you the pain of deleting reels of photos for that all-important system update.
£47.99 | Mophie| Buy it now from Amazon
Most waterproof cases use a variety of seals to keep your phone dry, Over-Board's system is far more simple - just wrap it in clear thermoplastic polyurethane. It certainly does the job, and the single size fits all except the most oversized handsets.
Wood never seems to go out of style, and complements technology perfectly, so these iPhone cases should go down a treat. From Sophia Victoria Joy Ltd come a few wooden cases with a timeless feel. All are totally customisable too, made from 100% laser etched bamboo. If you're a fan of travelling, go for the personalised destination case, where you can pick nine locations to feature on the back of your phone.
If you're after something simple, you could always pick an initial to engrave on the back of your case. Alternatively, they make great gifts too, with a completely customisable word search style design.
£39 | Not On The High Street
Ah, the ongoing battle of Britain's best biscuit. The one thing that every cuppa needs is a good biscuit. It's the post-work chill out combo that can soothe a nation, and launch a thousand ships. Although we don't recommend dunking your phone in a hot mug of tea, we do however recommend these quirky iPhone 5/5S cases, with designs based on custard creams, or bourbons, depending on your poison.
These cool cases come with a black or white frame, depending on the colour of your phone too. They're also available for iPhone 4/4S, too. Lovely job.
£15 | Not On The Highstreet
Tech21's Impact Trio Case has one task – and that's to ensure your iPhone comes out of a vicious drop on the pavement unscathed. A hard outer shell spreads the force of impact, while D3O material in the inner layers absorbs energy. This extra tech doesn't lead to added weight though; this is a slim case that easily snaps on and off.
£24.95 | Tech21
We're big fans of Sena's cases for the iPad, so it's not much of a surprise we also really like its iPhone offerings. Out favourite is the Ultraslim Access – a simple sleeve, constructed out of hard wearing leather that keeps the sophisticated look of the iPhone 5s. A handy cut-out at the bottom gives you easy access to the Lightning connector and there's even a swish velvet lining along the top.
$19.95 | Sena
It's a case that you can use actual Lego on – need we say anymore? Possibly the most fun you can have, while at the same time protecting your shiny iPhone 5s. There's all around rear coverage and bevy of colours, but it's the childhood memories that win us over.
£10.02 | Belkin|Buy it now from Amazon
Constructed of genuine leather (well, we wouldn't expect anything else from Knomo) this will save you space in your pockets – as it includes both a place to keep your phone and a handy pull-out sleeve for your cards. Three cards can be stored in the removable section, while a microfibre lining cushions your iPhone. This is a really well made and classy case and now onsale for a fraction of its original price.
£8.75 | Knomo|Buy it now from Amazon
Not many cases can actually make this boast, but this one has been shot with a shotgun – and survived. While it's not advised you take this test yourself, it does mean this is one sturdy customer and will be sure to provide oodles of protection to your iPhone. There's a carbon fibre lining, microfibre interior to keep the screen scratch free and a layer of fine leather on the outside.
£22.95 | Proporta
Constructed out of a combination of fine Italian leather and Alcantara fabric, this slip case has a really premium look and feel, perfect for protecting your new iPhone 5s. The device easily slips in and out, plus there's a cut out portion on the bottom so you can keep everything charged up without removing the case. If you choose the black colour, you'll get a lovely red stitched pattern, that works great with the base colour.
Price: £32.90 | Kouros|Buy it now from Amazon
The outer polycarbonate case protects from bumps and abrasions, but the unique selling point here is the kickstand. Prop up your iPhone for a suitable viewing angle, and make use of that wide landscape screen for movies and videos.
Price: £28.49 |Buy it now from Amazon
Tough case experts Otterbox is bringing its three-pronged protection to the iPhone 5s offering durable multi-layered polycarbonate and silicone materials that covers screen, back and sides and will guard not only against bumps and bruises but also against your mucky mitts.
Price: £23.39 | BuyOtterbox Defender Series fromOtterbox|Buy it now from Amazon
Simple, lightweight, protective - pretty much sums up the Pantone snap-on cases. Pantone's glossy in-mold decoration tech is the longest-lasting colour printing technique on the market. The new colours are all fabulous too, including Blue Atoll, Dandelion and Purple Cactus Flower.
Price: £24.99 |Buy it now from Amazon
Trusty polycarbonate, shock-absorbant silicone and a satin-finish flap combine to make a solid, impact-resistant case. And they double as a stand too, so you can rest your phone in both portrait and landscape modes - ideal for videos and Facetime.
Price: £22 | Buy Pantone Universe Clip and Go from Case-Scenario
The iPhone 5 is a beautiful device, but it does lack a bit of colour. Brighten up your prized possession with this Incase snap case, with added artwork from uber trendy New York designer, Mara Hoffman.
Price: £12.80
Encase your iPhone in this suede lined, leather clad beauty. You know it deserves it. Along with being stylish, the Beamhaus Pocket is also practical, with a nifty slot for cards or spare cash and even comes in its own carrying pouch.
Price: $39.99
This is a nice slim case that will protect from light bumps and scrapes - but Ted Baker is the star of the show here. The Autumn/Winter collection uses natty floral regalia, for those who are more than comfortable with their sexuality.
Price: £37 | BuyProporta Ted Baker cases fromLittlewoods
Though not the most protective cover we've seen for a phone, the Madison makes up for it with chic styling, thanks to tthe quilted leather casing finished with Swarovski crystal inserts. Also, there is a soft, microfibre lining - so you're not totally helpless if your phone slips from your grasp.
Price: £10.97 | BuyCase-Mate Madison fromCase-Mate|Buy it now from Amazon
These cases start off as a piece of exotic hardwood - sourced in a manner most friendly to the environment of course - before having a thin aluminium bezel added. Simple and elegant. You can chose from a variety of woods, and all have an inlay to help protect your phone from impacts.
Price: £30.99 |Buy it now from Amazon
Clearly iPad Bookcase inspired, the Pantone Universe Bookcase folds out and lets you view your iPhone in a portrait or landscape viewing position, as well as dressing your iPhone 5 up in a smart variety of colours.
Price: £21.08 |Buy it now from Amazon
Hitcase has been around for a while if you're an iPhone 4/4S user, but at CES the hardcase manufacturers confirmed that the Hitcase would be available for iPhone 5 on March 1st. The Hitcase covers the entirety of your iPhone, protecting it from all manner of dangerous situations, as well as being waterproof to 10 metres. It even comes with a harness for GoPro-esque shenanigans.
Price: $99.99 |
The ATLAS is waterproof, dustproof, snowproof, drop-proof, shockproof and, probably lots of other things... proof. It's waterproof to a depth of 2m, for around an hour, making it not quite as waterproof as the LifeProof case, or the Seidio OBEX. But what it lacks on that front, it makes up for with striking design.
Price: £55.75 |Buy it now from Amazon
LifeProof claims that the Frē case is the most advanced ever built. It offers incredibly comprehensive, military grade elemental protection for your iPhone 5, along with good looks and a few colour choices. Not only that, the Lifeproof case protects your camera lense with CrystalClear glass, ensuring that your photos remain, well... crystal clear.
Price: £61.95 |Buy it now from Amazon
There is nothing worse than pulling out your shiny, new iPhone and noticing a scratch on that beautiful glass rear or a dirty rub mark on the aluminium antenna. The Snugg Skinny fit iPhone provides a rubberised silicone designed to 'hug' your iPhone giving it comforting protection without sacrificing any of the slim design.
Price: £9.99 |Buy it now from Amazon
A barely-noticeable, 1mm thin, ultra strong polymer case for those who want protection from house keys and loose change. Slightly larger (0.12mm) than the Dicota Slim Cover, but the opaque charcoal grey colour way retains the sleek design as Apple intended it.
Price: £10 |Buy it now from Amazon
The only iPhone case with a window. The X-Doria Dash combines a glossy polycarbonate with a unique, perforated fabric that looks visually striking but provides all the necessary protection for your new iPhone. Now cheap as chips.
Price: £4.05 |Buy it now from Amazon
Available in Monkey, Peacock, Penguin and Panda flavours, these fun, colourful cases feature easy-to-hold grips to ensure that no iPhone's were harmed during the making of this case. Features a raised bezel that adds extra screen protection
Price: £16.21 |Buy it now from Amazon
A simple clip-on case from Gear4 provides access to all the necessary external buttons and new Lightning charge port. Most importantly, the cover itself looks great with a grooved wave design.
Price: £8.99 |Buy it now from Amazon
With a shatter-resistant polycarbonate frame surrounded in a rugged, shock-absorbing silicone, Griffin's Survivor collection protects from more than just the daily commute: dirt, sand, rain, shock and vibration are all left in the wake of apocalypse-enduring protector. And it's available in a whopping 294 colour combos.
Price: £14.99 |Buy it now from Amazon
An integrated kickstand makes FaceTime calling and movie watching a doddle, whilst the shock-resistant polycarbonate exterior offers protection during active workouts. A sweat, dirt, oil and abrasion-resistant material ensures this is the ideal case for those with an active lifestyle.
Price: $29.99 (£18.60) | BuyScosche kickBACK Sport fromScosche
If you want to maintain the iPhone 5's slender form but stay protected from house keys and loose change in your pocket, the slim cover will add just 0.88mm in thickness and also help prevent daily damage to your Apple smartphone. You can take your pick from blue, black, white or transparent shades of the slimline case.
Price: £5.64 |Buy it now from Amazon
Whether MiCoach, Nike+ or Endomondo is your running app of choice, if you're investing in the iPhone 5, you are going to need to accommodate that extra screen estate. With an adjustable closure to prevent constant fiddling, there's also a small pocket to keep your key or enough loose change for a bottle of Lucozade.
Price: £20.95 |Buy it now from Amazon
If Apple's most beautiful product bar none is simply not beautiful enough, you may want to invest in this sleek case offering from Australian case-maker Cygnett. Available in a choice of brushed aluminium and carbon fiber, the slimline shell will add a sleek, but understated look to the new iPhone with access to the camera to shoot freely from its snug surroundings.
Price: £8.99 | Buy it now from Amazon
Flipping open like the business phones of old, this is a serious-looking case for suited folk. Constructed partly from aluminium to absorb knocks and drops, there's a soft black and cream pinstripe lining and also comes with a free screen protector.
Price: £24.95 |Buy it now from Amazon
Perfect for those who want to flaunt their shiny new iPhone 5 in the faces of Android lovers, the View Case sports a transparent polycarbonate back and features a protective band around the edges that is made from a scratch-protecting TPU material.
Price: £4.95 |Buy it now from Amazon