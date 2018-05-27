Best golf grip 2018: get in the swing with the ultimate golf grips

If you’re out to become the best golfer you can possibly be, don't neglect the grips on your drivers and irons. They don’t just help with the positioning of your hands, they also provide you with extra traction on a wet day and help you to feel more attuned to how your clubs interacts with the ball.

The best golf grips: what you need to know

When it comes to choosing the best golf grip for you, the most important things to think about are the size of it and the material.

In simple terms, the size of the grip should relate to the size of your hand but as Golfalot explains , there’s more to it if you’re serious about golf.

One of the most popular materials is rubber with its firm and adhesive properties, while those who tend to suffer with sweaty hands may want to look into a corded golf grip like our top all rounder, the Golf Pride MCC Align.

There are also synthetic options such as PU and polyurethane which tend to be more expensive, or cheaper polymers, such as the Winn DriTac if you’re looking to kit all your clubs out for a cost-effective price.

1. Golf Pride MCC Align A fantastic all rounder, ideal for all weather conditions Specifications Size: Mid size Material: Rubber and cord Suitable for putters: No Reasons to buy + Carved channels and raised ridge for a consistent shot Today's Best Deals AU $19.17 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for the perfect all weather grip, this golf grip from Golf Pride has you covered. Thanks to the combination of cord and rubber, this grip delivers on traction in both wet and dry weather conditions. The use of the Align Technology micro-diamond ridge surface with carved channels ensures a firm, confident hand placement, making it a great all rounder that won’t set you back too much, either.

2. SuperStroke Legacy Fatso 5.0 Ideal if you find you twist your wrist on the putting green Specifications Size: Over size Material: PU Suitable for putters: Yes Reasons to buy + Promotes ‘straight-back, straight-through’ putting swing Today's Best Deals AU $36.85 View at Amazon

Thanks to the use of intelligent SuperStroke parallel technology, this golf grip enables you to apply even pressure with both hands, which takes away tension in the wrist and forearms. In doing so, there’s a greater chance of consistency with each shot that you take and golfers can really master that ‘pendulum putting swing’.

The lightweight foam underlay improves the feel of the way in which your hands interact with the grip and provides that tackiness that ensures a firm grip, whatever the weather.

3. Lamkin Flat Cat Big Boy A touch expensive, but worth it if you really want to master those putting skills Specifications Size: Over size Material: Polyurethane Suitable for putters: Yes Reasons to buy + Lighter traction surface pattern for improved feedback Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Having been designed to sit comfortable in your hand, this is the ultimate option if you’re really looking to master your putting swing. Thanks to the light-traction surface, you can expect to experience more feedback from your putter, allowing you to perfect your technique. With each side of the grip having a parallel plane, the golf grip assists you in ensuring that your putter is square to the ball.

4. Golf Pride CP2 The perfect grip if you’re looking to reduce the torque in your swing Reasons to buy + Control Core reduces torque by 41% Today's Best Deals AU $13.63 View at Amazon

If you prefer a softer grip, try the Golf Pride CP2 wrap grip for size. Thanks to the control core, the grip helps to reduce torque by 41%, while the soft rubber and textured outer provides both comfort and traction for a solid swing. To ensure your hands are in the optimum position, the grip comes with a reduced taper, which should encourage lighter grip pressure.

5. Odyssey Jumbo Those with bigger hands should consider this grip from Odyssey Reasons to buy + Also suitable for those with smaller hands requiring thicker grip performance Today's Best Deals AU $41.38 View at Kogan.com

With its pistol shaping ensuring all hand sizes are catered for, the Odyssey Jumbo is more than just a golf grip for large hands. If you struggle with wrist movement, especially on the putting green, Golfalot suggest buying a larger grip to help keep your hand position in place. The grip also features a slip resistant surface and a soft construction to increase traction. With heaps of five star reviews and many users commending the quality, the Odyssey Jumbo is a great option.

6. Winn DriTac If you’re looking for quality at a cost-effective price, this Winn DriTac golf grip should do the job Reasons to buy + Good balance of cushioning and comfort Today's Best Deals AU $10.61 View at Amazon

You don’t have to spend lots of money to invest in a decent golf grip. This one from Winn DriTac is made from a polymer that balances cushioning and comfort for a solid grip in all weather conditions. Users seem to love the feel of the grip but have trouble removing them in one piece, which is one of the compromises if you’re looking for cheaper grips to kit out your entire club set.