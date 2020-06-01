Best cheap dash cam deals for June 2020: save your licence and your money

Dash cams still may not come fitted-as-standard in new cars, but there are universal benefits to investing in one. For example, a dash cam can save you up to 20% on your insurance premiums and the good news is that we can save you a whole bunch of cash when it comes to buying the hardware, because we’ve got rounded up the best dash cam deals on the internet!

We really can't stress what a worthwhile investment buying a dash cam is.

One key feature to look out for is Wi-Fi connection, as this makes it so much easier to view, download and share footage, while you might want to choose features like a wide-angle lens, night vision or parking surveillance mode too.

Note there are dash cams with screens, and models without. Dash cams with screens are easier to set up and view footage on, but ones without screens are a lot less intrusive.

Both are useful, but we'd choose one with a screen for occasional recording (track days and scenic drives), but one without a screen setup for discrete everyday driving.

There's a tonne of information about buying a dash cam in T3's best dash cam buying guide, and, if you're unsure where your car is compatible, you can read T3's guide to fitting a dash cam.

Are you looking for the best dash cam? You can't go wrong with the Nextbse 522GW. It's class-leading in a number of categories, from video quality and smartphone connectivity to safety features.

These are the best Nextbase 522GW prices we can find:

Don't need the class-leading dash cam, and would prefer something a little more affordable? We have some good news…

You can check out our selection of hand-picked affordable dash cams, alongside the best prices we can find online.

We've either chosen dash cams we have reviewed and personally would recommend, or dash cams from reliable brands such as Nextbase, Garmin, Mio, Thinkware and more.

